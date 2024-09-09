Creatives Outraged as Key Categories Snubbed in Inaugural Creative Economy Awards: Music Producers, DJs, Graphic and Fashion Designers among others Left in the cold and excluded

A growing wave of dissatisfaction is emerging within the creative community in St. Kitts and Nevis following the inaugural Creative Economy Awards. Several individuals feel that many deserving contributors to the local arts scene have been overlooked. One such individual, a concerned music producer, reached out to *The St. Kitts-Nevis Times* expressing his frustration over the exclusion of several key categories within the awards.“The St. Kitts-Nevis Times, please do a news piece on the Creative Power Art Convention Gala they had last night. As a music producer, I don’t think they gave out enough awards. With all the money they’ve been making from these sessions and events over the year, I attended everything, but it looked like these awardees were specially handpicked. What about music producers, fashion designers, graphic designers, promoters, and the DJs?” the producer questioned.The awards gala, intended to celebrate artistic achievement in the federation, seemingly overlooked contributions from several sectors of the creative economy, particularly in fields such as music production, fashion design, and graphic design. Traditional art forms like literature, visual arts, and performing arts, which encompass categories like poetry, painting, and theatre, received attention. However, there is growing concern that newer or less traditional art forms are being marginalized, despite their significant contributions to the economy and culture.As the creative economy continues to grow, many are calling for broader recognition and inclusion in future awards. “We need to ensure that everyone who contributes to the creative industry is celebrated,” the producer concluded.