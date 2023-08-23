PLP LEADER AND FORMER PRIME MINISTER BLASTS ST. KITTS AND NEVIS PM DREW ADMINISTRATION ON MISGUIDED PRIORITIES AND INCOMPETENCE

In a pointed address at the Peoples Labour Party’s recent successful press conference on August 23rd, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, a former Prime Minister and current leader of the PLP, raised concerns about the current administration’s mismanagement and misguided priorities.

Drawing attention to what he termed “misguided priorities,” Dr. Harris expressed disappointment over the lack of focus on crucial areas. He highlighted the contentious decision to allocate resources for a brand new hospital instead of enhancing the existing one, despite the pressing need for improved healthcare services. The delay in the construction of the new facility raised concerns about the potential loss of lives due to inadequate service at the current hospital.

Moreover, Dr. Harris criticized the government’s alleged misuse of public funds, pointing out the questionable assignment of multimillion-dollar contracts to political activists without proper procurement procedures. He asserted that such actions were compromising the integrity of the public purse and undermining the trust of the citizens.

The issue of water scarcity also came under scrutiny, with Dr. Harris pointing out that despite solutions left by his previous administration, the water woes had worsened. He accused the current PM Drew led administration government of relying on solutions it had initially criticized and failing to adequately address the ongoing crisis.

Dr. Harris’s critique extended to the overall performance of the administration, as he highlighted the negative impact of its policies on citizens’ economic well-being. He lamented the effects of misguided policies that were leading to hardships and economic downturn.

Amidst his criticisms, Dr. Harris called for collective action by citizens and residents to hold the government accountable for its shortcomings. He urged people to unite against what he described as an “inept administration” and demand effective governance for the betterment of St. Kitts and Nevis.