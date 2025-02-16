St. Kitts Native Jahcinette Dolphin Honored as Childcare Hero by South Carolina Gamecocks

Jahcinette Dolphin, a proud St. Kitts national and owner of Dolphin Preparatory Academy in South Carolina, has been recognized by the South Carolina Gamecocks as a “Childcare Hero.” The honor celebrates her dedication to early childhood education and her significant contributions to nurturing young minds.

With over a decade of experience in childhood education, Dolphin is passionate about engaging children in hands-on learning experiences across science, nature, and math, which she believes fosters natural curiosity and critical thinking. Her facility, Dolphin Preparatory Academy, is a licensed child care center with a capacity of 93 children and operates under the prestigious “B” quality rating from ABC Quality, South Carolina’s state-managed child care quality program.

The recognition event took place on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, during the University of South Carolina Men’s Basketball game. Dolphin was celebrated for her exemplary leadership and tireless efforts in providing quality education and care for children in her community.

Dolphin Preparatory Academy operates Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and is known for its child-centered approach to learning, ensuring that each child feels valued and inspired to grow.

Jahcinette Dolphin’s journey from St. Kitts to becoming a childcare leader in South Carolina is a testament to her dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to early childhood education. Her recognition as a Childcare Hero is well-deserved, and she continues to inspire those around her.

Jachinette is from Market Street and the daughter of proud parents Jabou and Lucinda Dolphin

Congratulations to Jahcinette Dolphin on this outstanding achievement!