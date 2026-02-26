RUBIO DEFENDS MADURO CAPTURE AT CARICOM SUMMIT IN ST.KITTS

U.S. Secretary Tells Caribbean Leaders Region “Better Off” After Venezuela Operation

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts and Nevis (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday forcefully defended the Trump administration’s military operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, telling Caribbean leaders that both Venezuela and the wider region are “better off” as a result.

Speaking behind closed doors to Heads of Government at the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) summit in Basseterre, Rubio brushed aside concerns raised by several member states regarding the legality and regional implications of Maduro’s capture.

“Irrespective of how some of you may have individually felt about our operations and our policy toward Venezuela, I will tell you this… Venezuela is better off today than it was eight weeks ago,” Rubio said, according to a U.S. State Department transcript.

Oil Sector Takeover and Interim Authority

Rubio argued that since Maduro’s ouster and what he described as the effective restructuring of Venezuela’s oil sector under interim authorities supported by Washington, “substantial” progress has been made in stabilizing the country.

He said actions taken over the past two months would have been “unimaginable” weeks earlier, portraying the operation as a turning point for democratic and economic restoration.

However, some Caribbean leaders remain cautious. Venezuela lies just miles from Trinidad and Tobago at its closest point, and CARICOM states have long advocated for non-intervention and dialogue.

Monroe Doctrine Reimagined

The summit unfolded amid what President Donald Trump has characterized as a 21st-century revival of the Monroe Doctrine — an approach critics say signals renewed U.S. dominance in the hemisphere.

Rubio attempted to downplay antagonism.

“I am very happy to be in an administration that’s giving priority to the Western Hemisphere,” he said. “We share common opportunities and common challenges.”

He identified transnational criminal networks as the Caribbean’s greatest security threat, acknowledging that many firearms trafficked into the region originate in the United States — an issue he said Washington is actively addressing.

Cuba Sea Incident Raises Tensions

Rubio’s visit also coincided with a developing incident involving Cuba, whose government reported that its forces killed four individuals aboard a Florida-registered speedboat after an alleged exchange of gunfire in Cuban waters.

“It is highly unusual to see shootouts in open sea like that,” Rubio told reporters, noting the United States is gathering its own information and would “respond accordingly.”

Energy, Democracy and Regional Stakes

Energy security featured prominently in discussions, with several CARICOM nations exploring offshore resources. Rubio pledged U.S. partnership in energy development and economic advancement.

He reiterated Washington’s position that Venezuela must hold fair, democratic elections under legitimate governance.

“A prosperous, free Venezuela… could be an extraordinary partner and asset to many of the countries represented here today,” Rubio said.

Yet for many in the Caribbean, the question remains not only about Venezuela’s future — but about the balance of sovereignty, security, and superpower influence in their own backyard.

— TIMES CARIBBEAN