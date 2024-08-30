St. Kitts-Born CEO Keithroy Halliday Resigns from Barbados Water Authority, Takes Helm at Trinidad’s WASA

In a major career move, St. Kitts-born Keithroy Halliday, who has served as the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) for the past seven years, has announced his resignation. Halliday, who has played a pivotal role in transforming the BWA, is set to take on a new challenge as the CEO of the Water and Sewage Authority (WASA) in Trinidad and Tobago.Halliday’s departure marks the end of an era for the BWA, where he has been a central figure since his appointment as General Manager on February 15, 2017. In a heartfelt memo to the staff, Halliday shared that the decision to leave the BWA was not made lightly but came after “considerable reflection” and a desire to “pursue a new opportunity” that aligns with his personal and professional aspirations.Halliday’s legacy at the BWA includes steering the organization through significant challenges, including the management of the South Coast Sewage Plant crisis and overseeing a major mains replacement program. He has also been instrumental in advocating for sustainable operational revenue models, emphasizing the critical importance of water as a utility that must be prioritized by consumers.“I wish to extend my heartfelt appreciation to each member of the Authority for your unwavering dedication, relentless effort, and support throughout my time with the Authority,” Halliday wrote in his memo. “It has been an immense privilege, and I feel honored that we have been able to accomplish notable and distinct progress in the past eight years.”Halliday, who attended Harrison College in Barbados and has a background in banking, initially worked in Trinidad and Tobago before taking up his post at the BWA. His return to Trinidad, this time as the CEO of WASA, underscores his growing influence in the Caribbean’s water management sector. The move is said to have been initiated by headhunters, recognizing Halliday’s leadership and expertise.In his farewell message, Halliday expressed confidence in the BWA’s future, noting that the organization is on the cusp of a “welcomed transformation phase.” He encouraged the staff to continue supporting the Authority’s efforts to become a “utility of the future.”As Halliday prepares to lead WASA, he leaves behind a legacy of change and progress at the BWA. His journey from a young Kittitian to a regional leader in water and sewage management is a testament to his visionary leadership and commitment to the development of the Caribbean.The transition at the BWA will unfold over the coming months, with Halliday working closely with stakeholders to ensure a smooth handover. As he embarks on this new chapter in Trinidad, Halliday’s impact on the BWA and the wider Caribbean region will undoubtedly continue to be felt.