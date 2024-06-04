Breaking News: OECS Opposition Leaders Reaffirm Support for Citizen Investment Programs, Call for Unified Standards

****In a joint press statement issued today, the Leaders of the Opposition from several member states of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) reiterated their steadfast support for the Citizen Investment Programs (CIP) across the region. The statement was signed by Honourable Allen Chastanet of Saint Lucia, Honourable Jamale Pringle of Antigua and Barbuda, Honourable Keith Mitchell of Grenada, and Honourable Mark Brantley of St. Kitts and Nevis.The leaders emphasized the significant contribution that the Citizenship by Investment Programmes (CIP) have made and continue to make to the economic strength and resilience of their respective economies. They highlighted the critical role played by the CIP programs in providing essential resources for budgetary support, capital programs, investment, and infrastructure improvement, especially in the face of external challenges such as climate change, global conflicts, supply chain disruptions, and global recessions.Acknowledging the importance of mutual trust between the regioù6⁶⁶n and key international partners, including Caricom, the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and other countries granting visa-free access, the leaders stressed the need to maintain the integrity of borders while upholding shared responsibilities.Amidst increased international scrutiny of CIP programs, the leaders expressed strong support for a collective call for all participating countries to sign and enforce a Memorandum of Agreement and adhere to one common standard overseen by an independent regulatory authority. This, they believe, will ensure the continued success and credibility of the programs.The statement concluded with a commitment from the opposition leaders to advocate for these unified standards at the highest levels, underscoring their dedication to the economic prosperity and stability of the OECS region.

