Roston Chase Set to Be Named New West Indies Test Captain, Replacing Kraigg Brathwaite

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – 16 May 2025 — In a major leadership shake-up for West Indies cricket, experienced Barbadian all-rounder Roston Chase is expected to be officially announced as the new captain of the West Indies Test team, replacing longtime skipper Kraigg Brathwaite.

The decision follows a series of interviews conducted by Cricket West Indies (CWI), with Chase emerging as the board’s top choice to lead the regional side into a new era of red-ball cricket. The board is meeting today to ratify the appointment, with a press conference scheduled for later this afternoon in Bridgetown.

Chase, 33, brings significant experience to the role, having played 49 Tests, scored 2,265 runs, and claimed 81 wickets. His standout career moment came in 2019 when he delivered a sensational 8 for 60 against England, etching his name into the history books as one of the finest spin performances ever by a West Indian bowler.

Veteran cricket commentator Andrew Mason broke the news early Friday, noting that Chase’s composure, tactical awareness, and all-round skill set impressed the CWI selection panel.

The leadership transition signals a new chapter for West Indies cricket, as the team seeks renewed consistency and direction in the Test arena. Brathwaite, who has led the side since 2021, is expected to remain an integral part of the squad.

Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how Chase embraces the challenge of revitalizing a team eager to reclaim its former Test glory.