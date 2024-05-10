Eastern Caribbean Automated Clearing House Services Incorporated (ECACHSI) Bolsters Leadership with New Appointments

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis, Friday, May 10, 2024

In a move to enhance its governance and strategic direction, Eastern Caribbean Automated Clearing House Services Incorporated (ECACHSI) has recently announced significant appointments to its leadership team. The organization, responsible for operating the Eastern Caribbean Automated Clearing House, has welcomed Mrs. Rhodette Paige as Corporate Secretary and Mr. Gordon Julien to its Board of Directors.

Mrs. Rhodette Paige: A Legal Luminary

Mrs. Rhodette Paige brings a wealth of legal expertise and corporate governance acumen to her new role as Corporate Secretary at ECACHSI. With over 17 years of experience as an Attorney-at-Law, Mrs. Paige has carved a distinguished career path marked by excellence and dedication.

Her journey in law began with stellar academic achievements, including being recognized as the Valedictorian of the Graduating Class of 1997 at Ottos Comprehensive Secondary School (OCS). She furthered her education at the Antigua State College (ASC) and the University of the West Indies, where she earned her Bachelor of Laws Degree with First Class Honors. Her commitment to legal excellence continued at the Norman Manley Law School, where she was adjudged Most Outstanding Student and received the Legal Education Certificate of Merit.

Mrs. Paige’s professional journey includes notable positions such as Legal Counsel/Corporate Secretary at ACB Caribbean, where she demonstrated her expertise in corporate and commercial law. Her specialization in areas including Corporate and Cybersecurity Governance positions her as a valuable asset to ECACHSI as it navigates the complexities of electronic transaction processing.

Mr. Gordon Julien: A Seasoned Financial Leader

Joining ECACHSI’s Board of Directors is Mr. Gordon Julien, a seasoned financial leader with a distinguished track record in banking and compliance. With extensive experience at Scotiabank and currently serving as General Manager, Corporate Services at Republic Bank (EC) Limited, Mr. Julien brings a wealth of expertise in financial management and regulatory compliance to his new role.

Mr. Julien’s career trajectory is marked by progressive leadership roles, including Country Manager positions in Antigua and St. Kitts Nevis. His tenure as Corporate Secretary of ECACHSI from 2014 to 2023 underscores his familiarity with the organization’s operations and governance framework.

His academic background, including a BSc (Hons) in Economics and Accounting from the University of the West Indies and an MSc in Financial Management from the University of London, equips him with a solid foundation for driving strategic initiatives at ECACHSI.

Looking Ahead

The appointments of Mrs. Rhodette Paige and Mr. Gordon Julien signify ECACHSI’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team and positioning the organization for sustained growth and innovation. As the landscape of electronic transaction processing evolves, their combined expertise will undoubtedly contribute to ECACHSI’s mission of facilitating seamless financial transactions across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

ECACHSI warmly welcomes Mrs. Paige and Mr. Julien to their respective roles and anticipates the valuable contributions they will make in advancing the organization’s objectives. With a focus on excellence and integrity, ECACHSI remains dedicated to providing efficient clearing services that support the financial infrastructure of the Eastern Caribbean region.