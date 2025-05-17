Farewell to a Queen: Pamela “Pam” Nolan Leaves a Legacy of Love, Strength, and Grace



==============≈=≈=≈=≈≈≈

Basseterre, St. Kitts — May 17, 2025 — The Federation is mourning the loss of a remarkable woman—Pamela “Pam” Nolan—who passed away after a prolonged period of illness. A community pillar, a loving mother, and a treasured friend, Pam was the embodiment of quiet strength and unconditional love.

Pam, the cherished mother of DJ and radio icon Michelle “Sweet Sister Sensia” Stokes, had been ailing for some time. Yet, through her health struggles, she remained radiant in spirit, anchored by faith, family, and a deep well of resilience. Her journey was a testament to grace under pressure—a gentle fighter who inspired those around her.

A native of Market Street and a long-serving senior executive at Kisco Travel, Pam was a cornerstone of the local hospitality industry. Her warmth and professionalism earned her the respect of colleagues and clients alike. But it was her role within the Stokes household, alongside lifelong partner and music legend Michael “Mick” Stokes, that defined her greatest legacy. She nurtured a family of icons and stood as the beating heart of a legendary home.

Social media has been flooded with heartfelt tributes, painting a portrait of a woman whose love was boundless:

Princess Ivanece Ivaniqué posted: “Wow imagine she lost her father just the other day, now her mother. Prayers for extra strength mighty God—this could never be easy.”

Amethyst Stanley wrote: “My condolences to Sister Sensia and the rest of the family and friends. May her soul rest in peace.”

Carla Astaphan added: “This hit hard this morning! May her soul rest peacefully! Condolences to Sister Sensia, Melda, Keesha Osborne, Tash Noland, and the entire family.”

Nsha Deo shared: “MS PAM WAS THE SWEETEST GIFT FROM GOD!!! Didn’t matter who you were, or where you came from—if she could share a bit of love and help, she would.”

Ingrid Powell simply said: “Condolences to you Michelle on the passing of such a sweet soul.”

The passing of Pam comes just months after the death of her beloved Mick, compounding the grief of a family already navigating immense sorrow. Through it all, Pam remained a symbol of grace—always concerned more for others than herself.

Her memory now lives on through the love she gave so freely, the lives she touched so deeply, and the example she set so beautifully.

Rest in Eternal Peace, Pam Nolan. You were truly one of a kind.