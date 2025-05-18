BREAKING: Good Governance or Grand Manipulation?

Chairlady Claudine Saunders of PLP#8 Sounds Alarm on Deceitful Leadership and the Erosion of Democracy in St. Kitts & Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 18, 2025

In a fiery and soul-stirring address that has ignited national debate, Chairlady of PLP Constituency #8, Claudine Saunders, has dropped a political bombshell—calling out what she describes as a dangerous shift from governance rooted in virtue to rule by manipulation and deceit.

In her op-ed titled “Good Governance or Manipulation?”, Saunders invoked the ancient wisdom of Confucius, warning the nation that the principles of honesty, integrity, and moral clarity are being replaced by arrogance, self-interest, and political theatre.

“Once respected, our Prime Ministers have become architects of deception. They lie without consequence, indulge in excess, and treat public criticism as noise to be silenced,” Saunders declared.

Citing recent scandals like the shocking 35% salary increase for ministers while ordinary citizens suffer from cuts to essential services, Saunders painted a vivid picture of an elite disconnected from the people they claim to serve.

“They flaunt luxury while families struggle to pay bills, preach transparency but practice secrecy, and weaponize denial as a shield against accountability.”

In one of the most blistering moments of her statement, Saunders posed the question many are now asking:

“Is St. Kitts and Nevis still a democracy—or a polished dictatorship masquerading in red?”

She condemned the climate of fear and silence reportedly gripping civil society, where dissent is met with disdain and citizens are encouraged to accept dysfunction as normal.

But the message wasn’t just criticism—it was a call to action.

“We must not normalize denial or deception. We must demand moral leadership—leadership that respects the people, not manipulates them,” she urged.

In a bold show of contrast, Saunders reaffirmed the People’s Labour Party’s (PLP) commitment to honest, people-first governance. She emphasized the party’s mission to restore virtue, truth, and public trust in leadership, h on voters to reject the pageantry of deception and embrace the hard work of national renewal.

“The future of our democracy depends on us. Let us stand firm, speak out, and vote for integrity.”

With Saunders’ blistering critique now echoing across the airwaves and social media, the political temperature in St. Kitts and Nevis has reached a boiling point.

Will the people heed her call—or continue down the path of manipulated governance dressed in empty promises?

