St. Paul’s United Maintain Dominance in National Bank Group Premier League

As the National Bank Group Premier League reaches its halfway mark in the first round, S L Horfords St. Paul’s United continue to assert their dominance, leading the table with an impressive 19 points. Their unbeaten streak remained intact after a commanding 3-0 victory over Trafalgar Southstars at Warner Park on Saturday, April 13.

In a display of formidable skill, St. Paul’s showcased their prowess with goals from Kalonji Clarke in the 11th minute and a brace from Karique Thomas in the 69th and 90th +6 minutes. This victory solidified their position at the top of the league, four points clear of second-placed MFCR Old Road United Jets.

The weekend’s matches also saw intense clashes, including Rams Village Superstars’ 2-1 triumph over Flow 4G Cayon Rockets and a hard-fought 1-1 draw between Skelec Garden Hotspurs and SOL Island Auto Conaree.

In another standout fixture, Development Bank St. Peters FC secured a 2-0 victory against Hotsprings Bath United, while MFCR Old Road United Jets asserted their dominance with a resounding 5-1 win over Honda Newtown United.

With St. Paul’s United setting the pace, the competition intensifies as teams vie for supremacy in the premier league. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on the relentless pursuit of victory and the drama that unfolds on the pitch.