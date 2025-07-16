GONSALVES DEMANDS MASS RESIGNATION OF CWI BOARD OVER WEST INDIES CRICKET EMBARRASSMENT

TIMES CARIBBEAN





Kingstown, St. Vincent – July 16, 2025 — Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, has delivered a scathing rebuke of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Board, demanding the immediate resignation of the entire executive following what he described as a “humiliating and embarrassing” performance by the West Indies Test team in their recent series defeat to Australia in Jamaica.

Speaking on radio Tuesday morning, a visibly frustrated Gonsalves did not mince words, saying the time had come for a full leadership overhaul and a complete forensic investigation into the governance and financial affairs of the CWI.

“I have to join with other leaders and informed persons across the region to call for the resignation of the entire board of West Indies cricket,” Gonsalves declared. “Let’s do that for starters. Let’s get a new board and then let that new board carry out a thorough forensic inquiry — into everything, including all the financial transactions of Cricket West Indies.”

Gonsalves expressed disbelief at the state of affairs under the current administration, led by CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow, accusing the board of failing to accept responsibility and instead deflecting blame.

“If I had performed so badly in relation to any matter, the people would have been on the streets calling for my head. This is a humiliation of our people, and yet they blame everybody else but themselves,” Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister’s comments come just days after Australia delivered a crushing defeat to West Indies in Jamaica, capping a series that many fans and pundits have labelled one of the lowest points in West Indies cricket history.

Gonsalves believes that the Caribbean’s passion and pride for cricket demand a higher standard of accountability and performance.

“We have to move. And what is the plan and the program for the reinvigoration of West Indies cricket?” he asked. “Let’s begin with getting the resignation of the entire board for starters. And then we’ll see how far down the road we go from there.”

This latest call adds to the growing chorus of frustration across the region, as legendary players, fans, and even regional leaders continue to voice dissatisfaction with the decline of West Indies cricket and the perceived inaction of its leadership.

Whether CWI President Dr. Shallow and his executive will respond to this unprecedented pressure remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: the Caribbean’s patience is wearing thin — and the winds of change are picking up speed.