“RESCUE THE NATION—OR LOSE IT”: HARRIS ISSUES BOLD MOBILIZATION CALL AT PLP NEW YEAR’S GALA

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts and Nevis — In a fiery, unapologetic address that electrified the People’s Labour Party (PLP) New Year’s Gala, former Prime Minister and PLP Political Leader Dr. Timothy Harris issued what many described as a direct rescue call to the nation—urging citizens to stop spectating, start organizing, and actively work to reclaim St. Kitts and Nevis from what he warned is a perilous national decline.

“We must put in the work to rescue our beloved country,” Harris declared, cutting through the room with urgency and resolve. “That means you become a member of the PLP. That means you start campaigning for the PLP.”

The message was unmistakable: this is no longer a season for passive criticism or quiet frustration. According to Harris, the survival of the country now depends on disciplined, grassroots action—house by house, voter by voter, community by community.

FROM SYMPATHY TO SERVICE

Rejecting what he described as armchair patriotism, Harris laid out a clear, structured roadmap for political engagement, insisting that love for country must now be expressed through action, not words.

“Each one bring one in service to the party,” he told the audience, prompting loud applause.

“That means you begin to come out more. That means that in your home you look for everyone that is 18 and over and you ensure you take them to the electoral office and get them registered.”

Harris framed voter registration not as a routine administrative task, but as a patriotic duty—one that could determine whether the nation charts a course toward renewal or sinks deeper into mismanagement.

“PATRIOTS MUST STAND AND BE COUNTED”

In one of the most striking moments of the night, Harris warned that when election day arrives, neutrality will not save the country.

“So that when the time comes and the votes are counted,” he said,

“the Patriots for St. Kitts and Nevis, they will be among the Patriots.”

The line landed with force, drawing cheers and chants, as Harris positioned the coming political battle as a defining test of national loyalty and civic courage.

A PARTY IN CAMPAIGN MODE

Political observers noted that the address went far beyond a traditional gala speech. It was, in effect, a campaign launch in tone and substance—signaling that the PLP is moving decisively into full mobilization mode.

“This was not about rhetoric,” one senior PLP supporter told SKN Times. “This was about machinery—membership, registration, turnout, and discipline. Harris made it clear: the work starts now.”

A DEFINING MOMENT

As the Federation faces rising uncertainty, Harris’ speech drew a sharp line between complacency and commitment. His call was stark, even uncomfortable—but deliberately so.

The message from the PLP New Year’s Gala was clear: rescue will not come from speeches alone. It will come from organization, sacrifice, and the willingness of ordinary citizens to step forward and claim ownership of the country’s future.

Whether the nation heeds that call may well determine what St. Kitts and Nevis looks like in the years ahead.