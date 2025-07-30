HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MS. LELIA JULIE MARTIN: A National Treasure in the Arts

Today, we honour the birthday of a phenomenal woman whose life’s work has shaped the academic, cultural, and artistic landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis—Ms. Lelia Julie Martin.

With over 40 years of distinguished service as an educator, Ms. Martin has been a towering figure at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) since 1996. As a Senior Lecturer in Modern Languages, she taught French with passion and precision, inspiring generations of students to embrace the beauty of language and culture. Her tenure at CFBC ended on August 31, 2024, but her legacy is permanently etched into the institution’s history.

More than just a teacher, Ms. Martin was a mentor, a motivator, and a maven of excellence. She served on several key committees, including the Leeward Islands Debating Competition (LIDC) Organizing Committee and the CFBC Commencement Committee. She also led the CFBC Dance Ensemble, creating unforgettable performances and nurturing the CAPE Performing Arts programme to national prominence.

Beyond the classroom, Ms. Martin’s name is synonymous with the performing arts. She is the Principal Artistic Director and co-founder (alongside Stuart Morton) of the Children’s Dance Theatre (CDT), which has, for 35 years, cultivated a love for traditional and modern dance in the youth of the nation. Her leadership has elevated CDT to become a premier institution in the federation’s cultural life.

She is also a founding member of the Vivace Dance Company, where she played a pivotal role in raising its profile both locally and regionally for over 15 years. Her choreography, creativity, and commitment have made her a sought-after cultural leader throughout the Caribbean.

Her national contributions have not gone unrecognized. Ms. Martin was recently awarded the Medal of Honour for Performing Arts for her tireless efforts and transformative impact on the cultural development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

In addition to her roles in education and the arts, Ms. Lelia Julie Martin is a senior member of the St. Kitts Music Festival’s Management Executive Board, where she continues to influence the federation’s premier entertainment event with her strategic insight and artistic vision.

A graduate of the University of the West Indies with honours in French and Spanish, Ms. Martin also served at Cayon High School, St. Theresa’s Convent High School, and Basseterre High School. Her passion for education is matched by her love for promotion and public engagement—evident through her founding of CFBC Corner, a social media platform that highlighted college news and activities with energy and professionalism.

As we celebrate her birthday today, we do so with immense admiration, respect, and gratitude for a woman whose work has enriched every corner of our society. From the classroom to the stage, from college halls to national festivals, Ms. Lelia Julie Martin has made—and continues to make—a difference.

Happy Birthday, Ms. Martin.

Your legacy is alive in every student you’ve taught, every dancer you’ve coached, and every cultural stage you’ve uplifted. May your day be as vibrant and inspiring as the life you’ve led.