Caribbean on the Front Line: Skerrit Confirms U.S. Refugee Transfer Deal as Antigua Pushes Back Against “Secret Pact” Claims

By Times Caribbean News Desk | January 5, 2026

A quiet but consequential shift is unfolding across the Eastern Caribbean, placing small island states at the center of a global refugee recalibration driven by Washington—and testing the limits of sovereignty, security, and transparency in the region.

On Monday, confirmed that has entered into an agreement with the to facilitate the transfer of third-country refugees—individuals whom U.S. authorities are unable to repatriate to their countries of origin due to risks of persecution or grave harm.

At a Roseau news conference, Skerrit emphasized that Dominica’s participation is bounded by security red lines. “There has been careful deliberation on the need to avoid receiving violent individuals or persons who would compromise the security of Dominica,” he said, adding that these safeguards were “acknowledged and well received” by the U.S. State Department.

The prime minister framed the arrangement as a pragmatic expression of diplomacy, stressing that sustaining the bilateral relationship with Washington requires “key points of agreement and compromise.”

Two Islands, Two Messages

Yet as Dominica confirmed a formal pathway, moved swiftly to cool the regional temperature—issuing an unusually detailed clarification to rebut claims of a clandestine or coercive pact with the United States.

Antigua insists there is no binding agreement. What exists, officials say, is a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding—one of many proposed globally as Washington seeks to share responsibility for refugees already within U.S. borders. Crucially, the government underscored that it retains absolute discretion: no quotas, no automatic acceptance, and the right to terminate discussions at any time.

The limits are stark. Any consideration would be case-by-case, capped at no more than ten persons per year, with zero tolerance for criminal records. “There is no surrender of sovereignty, no transfer of authority, and no loss of control over borders or national security,” the statement declared.

Not Deportees—A Line Drawn

Both governments are keen to draw a bright line between refugees and deportees. Antigua was explicit: it is not agreeing to accept deportees, nor to serve as a repository for individuals rejected elsewhere. The focus, officials say, is narrowly confined to lawfully screened third-country nationals already present in the U.S., and only where intelligence vetting satisfies domestic security agencies.

Skerrit echoed that caution, signaling that Dominica’s arrangement hinges on the same premise—humanitarian relief without compromising internal safety.

A Regional Test of Trust

Behind the diplomatic language lies a deeper regional anxiety. Small island states—already stretched by climate shocks, housing pressures, and fragile labor markets—are acutely sensitive to decisions that could alter social cohesion or strain security institutions. The optics matter as much as the policy.

That is why Antigua’s call for “accuracy, transparency, and public confidence” resonates beyond St. John’s. In an era of viral misinformation, governments appear determined to pre-empt narratives of secret deals or quid-pro-quo arrangements tied to visas, trade, or aid.

The Wider Chessboard

Antigua acknowledged that its good-faith engagement occurs alongside discussions with Washington on visa issuance, biometric standards, and international identity assurance—a reminder that refugee diplomacy rarely exists in isolation. For Caribbean capitals, cooperation on one front often intersects with negotiations on travel, security, and economic access.

The United States, for its part, remains the world’s largest host of refugees and has approached more than one hundred governments—including several within —to share responsibility for those who cannot safely return home.

A Precedent in Motion

What Dominica has done openly—and Antigua has framed cautiously—may set a precedent across the region. The question now confronting Caribbean leaders is not whether humanitarian cooperation is necessary, but how far it can go without eroding public trust.

As global displacement rises and great-power pressures intensify, the Caribbean is discovering that even small numbers can carry outsized political weight. The coming months will reveal whether transparency can keep pace with diplomacy—and whether citizens accept their islands’ new role on the front line of a global refugee dilemma.