St.Kitts’Jahzara Claxton Appointed Vice-Captain of Leeward Islands Stormers for 2026 CWI T20 Blaze

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Rising St. Kitts cricket star Jahzara Claxton has been appointed Vice-Captain of the Leeward Islands Stormers for the CWI T20 Blaze 2026 season—an achievement that underscores her leadership, discipline, and expanding influence in regional women’s cricket.

Claxton’s elevation to the Stormers’ leadership group is a strong vote of confidence from selectors and team management, recognizing her consistent performances, composure under pressure, and ability to rally teammates in high-stakes moments. Known for her work ethic and cricketing intelligence, Claxton has steadily emerged as one of the Leeward Islands’ most dependable performers.

The appointment is also a point of pride for St. Kitts and Nevis, as Claxton continues to blaze a trail for young female cricketers across the Federation, proving that talent combined with dedication can translate into regional leadership roles.

Meanwhile, the Leeward Islands Senior Women’s Team is set to return to action on Tuesday when they face Jamaica in St. Vincent, as the squad continues its campaign with momentum and renewed purpose.

SKN Times Sports congratulates Jahzara Claxton on this outstanding milestone and wishes her and the Stormers every success in the 2026 CWI T20 Blaze.