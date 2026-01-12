GLOBAL VISA EARTHQUAKE: U.S. REVOKES RECORD 100,000+ VISAS AS TRUMP-ERA CRACKDOWN ROARS BACK

WASHINGTON / TIMES CARIBBEAN GLOBAL — The United States has triggered a seismic shift in global migration and travel policy, revoking more than 100,000 foreign visas in 2025, an all-time record and more than double the 40,000 revoked in 2024, according to data from the U.S. State Department.

The unprecedented surge occurred in the final year of the administration of Joe Biden, but officials confirm it follows directly from a sweeping **day-one executive order on foreign vetting issued by President Donald Trump, marking a dramatic revival of hardline immigration enforcement.

While the majority of visa revocations targeted business and tourist travelers who overstayed their visas, the data reveals a far broader and more troubling enforcement net. Approximately 8,000 international students and 2,500 specialized workers also lost legal status, many after encounters with law enforcement.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed that criminal activity was a dominant factor. Among specialized workers, 50% of revocations stemmed from drunken-driving arrests, 30% from assault, battery, or confinement charges, and the remaining 20% from offenses including theft, child abuse, drug distribution, fraud, and embezzlement. Nearly 500 students lost visas for drug possession or distribution, while hundreds of foreign workers were stripped of status over suspected child abuse.

The crackdown intensified further in August 2025, when the Trump administration announced a review of all 55 million foreign nationals holding valid U.S. visas, signaling a shift from targeted enforcement to mass systemic scrutiny.

Compounding the shock, officials confirmed the strict enforcement of the revived “public charge” rule, first reported in November 2025, allowing visa denials based on perceived future reliance on public benefits. Factors now include health, age, weight, English proficiency, financial stability, and long-term care needs.

For Caribbean nations, students, workers, and travelers, the message is stark: U.S. visa status is no longer secure by default. The era of leniency is over—and the global consequences are only beginning to unfold.