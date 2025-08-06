Republic Bank Reaffirms Regional Commitment as Platinum Sponsor of Caribbean Investment Forum 2025

MEDIA RELEASE

Port of Spain, Trinidad, August 5, 2025: Republic Bank has reaffirmed its position as a catalyst for regional transformation, serving as the Platinum Sponsor of the Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF) 2025, held from July 29–31 in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The Forum convened over 450 influential voices from across the Caribbean and beyond, including investors, policymakers, and private sector leaders, for three days of high-impact dialogue and opportunity.

Hosted by the Caribbean Export Development Agency in partnership with the Government of Jamaica, JAMPRO, CARICOM, and the European Union, this year’s Forum was held under the powerful theme, “Smart. Green. Connected.”-a call to action for the region to embrace innovation, sustainability, and digital integration as key drivers of future growth.

Republic Bank’s involvement in CIF 2025 was a natural fit, reflecting the Bank’s long-standing commitment to unlocking the Caribbean’s economic potential. The event’s focus on strategic sectors like sustainable agriculture, digital transformation, the green and blue economies, and logistics and connectivity mirrors Republic Bank’s vision for a future-ready region that thrives on inclusion, technology, and environmentally responsible growth.

Speaking at the panel discussion, ‘Financing the Future – Blended Capital for a Green Caribbean’, Republic Bank Vice President, Karen Yip Chuck noted, “With concessionary financing, targeted risk-sharing, and a strong appetite for ESG-aligned initiatives, we can support Caribbean governments in advancing critical areas such as renewable energy, infrastructure, agriculture and SMEs. But this transformation cannot happen in isolation, it requires collaboration, commitment, and coordinated action from the public and private sectors, multilateral development banks, first-loss guarantee agencies, insurance providers, and of course, the commercial banks.”

This sponsorship continues Republic Bank’s long-standing collaboration with Caribbean Export, building on its previous support for CIFs held in Trinidad and Tobago, The Bahamas, and Guyana. As a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Banking, Republic Bank remains committed to aligning its operations with global sustainability standards and advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals across its markets.

Key outcomes of CIF 2025 included bold conversations on climate-smart investment, the importance of regional connectivity, and new investment pitches designed to mobilise capital toward high-impact Caribbean ventures. The Forum also succeeded in raising the profile of the region as a destination not only for tourism, but for innovation, manufacturing, and sustainability-led business.

Republic Bank remains steadfast in its role as a strategic partner in this transformation—supporting initiatives that build capacity, fuel entrepreneurship, and foster long-term, inclusive development across the region.