Russia Accused of Striking St. Kitts and Nevis-Flagged Merchant Vessel Near Odesa

UKRAINE / BASSETERRE — A merchant vessel flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis has reportedly come under attack during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to reports emerging from Ukrainian authorities on April 24, 2026.

Ukraine News reported that the ship, identified as a bulk carrier registered under the St. Kitts and Nevis flag, was traveling through a designated maritime corridor en route to Odesa to load grain when it was allegedly struck by two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The incident was reportedly confirmed in statements attributed to the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA).

Fire Reported On Board

Officials said the drone strike caused a fire aboard the civilian merchant ship and disrupted its navigation system.

“Russian UAVs attacked a civilian merchant ship that was traveling through the maritime corridor to Odesa to load grain. A fire broke out on board and the navigation system malfunctioned.”

According to the report, the vessel’s crew successfully extinguished the fire, while a patrol boat was dispatched to escort the ship safely.

No injuries were reported among the crew members.

Caribbean Flag in Global Conflict Spotlight

The incident places the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis unexpectedly at the center of one of the world’s most dangerous geopolitical flashpoints.

Like many smaller nations, St. Kitts and Nevis operates an international ship registry, allowing foreign-owned vessels to sail under its national flag. Such vessels may be commercially owned and operated internationally while legally registered in the Federation.

Grain Corridor Under Threat

The waters surrounding Odesa remain strategically vital to global grain exports. Any attack on merchant shipping in the region risks disrupting supply chains and raising international concerns over maritime safety and food security.

Ukrainian authorities further stated that naval forces had separately destroyed a drone boat allegedly launched by Russian forces in an attempted attack on port infrastructure in Odesa.

Awaiting Official Response

As of publication time, there has been no immediate public statement from authorities in Saint Kitts and Nevis regarding the reported strike on the vessel flying its flag.

The latest development is likely to attract attention across the Caribbean, as it highlights how global conflicts can intersect with international shipping registries tied to small island nations.