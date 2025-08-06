Advancing Free Movement in the OECS: Dominica Public Sector and Youth Engage in National Dialogue

OECS Press Release

In a landmark effort to deepen regional integration and empower citizens, Dominica played host to two dynamic sessions on July 30th, spotlighting the transformative potential of free movement and contingent rights within the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Economic Union. The day unfolded in two distinct but interconnected conversations – a morning Public Sector Town Hall Meeting, followed by a vibrant Youth Engagement Session, both held at the Public Service Union in Roseau, Dominica.

Under the shared theme of regional unity, mobility, and opportunity, the sessions served as ​ critical platforms for unpacking the OECS Free Movement of Persons Regime, demystifying contingent rights, and engaging with public sector professionals and the youth alike.

A Morning of Dialogue and Policy Direction



​The Public Sector Town Hall brought together senior public sector officials, statutory bodies and civil society agencies for a focused dialogue on the policy landscape underpinning the free movement of persons in the OECS. The Public Sector Town Hall included participation from a wide cross-section of agencies, such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of National Security/Immigration, Ministry of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Labour, , Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Social Development, Customs and Excise Department, and Trade Unions/Labour Organisations. Opening remarks from the Government of Dominica and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) framed the conversation, highlighting ongoing initiatives aimed at strengthening regional mobility.



​Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour, Mrs. Gloria Joseph, urged participants to lend their voices to the regional dialogue, stressing the importance of migration governance and free movement in advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals. According to Ms. Joseph:

“As a region and members of the Eastern Caribbean Economic Union (ECEU) it is incumbent on us to pay close attention to today’s discussion. I therefore encourage all the valued participants here to allow your voice of reason, of intellect and passion for the unified, strategic and sustainable advancement of the OECS Region be heard. This will become even more important as we advance towards total free movement espoused under the Revised Treaty of Basseterre 2010. This move towards migration governance will contribute to achievement of the Safe, Regular and Orderly migration adopted by the General Assembly in 2018; and indeed, some of the goals set forth in the UN Sustainable Goals to improve the wellbeing of our people, our cities and communities, our economic prosperity, our peace and partnership for the goals, with no one being left behind.”

Key presentations from OECS technical experts clarified the practical dimensions of free movement and contingent rights, particularly how these rights impact citizens’ ability to live, work, and access services across OECS Member States. The interactive “Open Mic” segments invited participants to raise questions, voice concerns, and propose policy ideas, making it a participatory forum.

Communications Officer for the IOM, Ms. Maxine Alleyne-Esprit, emphasized the IOM’s commitment to the OECS Free Movement Regime. According to Ms. Alleyen-Esprit.

“The contingency rights policy is a cornerstone of freedom of movement within the OECS, ensuring that citizens who move across borders can access key rights and services, not just for themselves but also for their families. Some years ago I think we saw this really very vividly demonstrated after Hurricane Maria, when many of us from Dominica moved, even if temporarily, to sister islands close by.

At IOM, we are proud to work with the OECS Commission and national governments to strengthen the implementation of the free movement regime and its associated rights. Our work focuses on supporting governments to build the legal, operational, and human capacity necessary to deliver these rights in areas such as education, health, social security, and labor market access, which are all very important to us when we move.”

Youth Voice Takes the Stage

In the afternoon, attention shifted to the Youth Engagement Session, where young people from across Dominica gathered to share their hopes, ideas, and personal stories about life in a borderless OECS region. The tone was energetic and inclusive, beginning with an engaging icebreaker and continuing through interactive activities and open mic discussions.

The session explored how free movement intersects with youth opportunity, especially in sectors like education, agriculture and other areas of employment. A special presentation on youth labour migration in agriculture, delivered by representatives from the IOM, sparked deep reflection on how regional mobility can revitalize key industries and create meaningful pathways for young people. Acting Head of the OECS Regional Integration Unit, Dr. Clarence Henry, emphasized the pivotal role of youth in shaping the future of regional integration, calling for their active engagement and acceptance of OECS free movement of people regime. Dr. Henry noted that

“The youth remain a significantly important constituent in this process. We are cognizant of the fact that the youth is not just the future of each of our Member States but moreover, the future of the OECS integration movement also rests on your acceptance of and active engagement in this process.

In the digitalized environment, the economic union makes it possible to take advantage of an OECS economic union with a market size of nearly 650,000 people, where you can sell your excellent services and your creativity with greater ease. Access to key public services such as education services remain another key benefit. With the economic union, not only can you live and work in another Protocol Member State, but you can also seek education and professional training as well under the same terms and conditions as young people of the host Protocol Member State. We need you, therefore, to understand these benefits and how you can access them.”

Participants also engaged in a group brainstorming activity, suggesting innovative youth-centered policies and voicing what free movement means in their daily lives. The session concluded with a synthesis of key takeaways on how youth can remain engaged in shaping the OECS integration agenda.

Building a People-Centered OECS

Both sessions underscored a shared commitment across generations and sectors: to build a more connected, resilient, and people-centered OECS. As the day ended, one message rang clear: the future of free movement is not just about policies. It’s about people, their stories, and their right to thrive across an integrated OECS.