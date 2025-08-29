BREAKING NEWS: St. Kitts & Nevis Postal Service Suspends Packages to the United States Effective Immediately

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — August 29, 2025 — The St. Kitts & Nevis Postal Service has announced the immediate temporary suspension of all packages bound for the United States of America, citing new U.S. customs regulations that took effect today.

The decision follows the recent issuance of Executive Order 14324 by the U.S. Government, which eliminates the duty-free “de minimis” customs exemption for international parcels valued at $800. The new regulations introduce complex customs processing requirements and new tariff structures that have not yet been fully clarified by U.S. authorities.

Global Impact Felt

As a result, postal operators worldwide — including those in St. Kitts and Nevis, the UK, Canada, India, France, Spain, and fellow Caribbean nations — have temporarily suspended shipments of goods to the United States until further guidance is issued.

The suspension affects all parcels containing goods, but does not apply to correspondence:

Letters, documents, and personal communications not involving goods or monetary value will continue to be accepted and delivered.

Official Statement

In a public notice, the St. Kitts & Nevis Postal Service stated:

“As a result, postal operators worldwide including ours are unable to guarantee compliance with the new protocols and must pause shipments until further guidance is received. We join other countries… in temporarily suspending shipments containing goods to the USA now subject to U.S. Customs Import Duty.”

The Postal Service acknowledged the serious inconvenience this suspension may cause for individuals, families, and businesses who rely on cross-border shipping, but assured the public that it is actively working with regional and international partners to resolve the issue and resume full operations as soon as possible.

What This Means for Customers

Packages to the USA: Temporarily suspended.

Temporarily suspended. Letters & Personal Documents: Accepted and delivered as normal.

Accepted and delivered as normal. Duration: Unknown — pending further clarification from U.S. authorities.

This suspension marks a significant disruption for families, businesses, and e-commerce partners in St. Kitts and Nevis that depend on shipping goods to the United States. Officials stress that they are committed to finding solutions and updating the public as soon as more information becomes available.