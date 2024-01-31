Renowned Educator , Former PS and BHS Principal, Mrs. Carlene Henry-Morton, Advocates for Monument at 89th Anniversary of Buckley’s Uprising on Behalf of the People’s Action Movement

In a poignant address at the 89th-anniversary celebration of the Buckley’s Uprising, Mrs. Carlene Henry-Morton, a distinguished educator, former BHS principal, and social activist, delivered a stirring presentation on behalf of the Opposition People’s Action Movement. Her words resonated as she underscored the importance of collective action and the preservation of historical milestones.

Mrs. Henry-Morton emphasized the significance of never allowing self-preservation instincts to hinder collective efforts on behalf of the less fortunate or vulnerable in society. Drawing attention to the impending 90th anniversary of the Buckley strike, she passionately advocated for the establishment of a monument in the Buckley’s estate yard. This monument would pay homage to the brave souls lost, those injured, and all who played a role in the riots, industrial actions, and advocacy for improved working conditions and human rights.

“With the Buckley’s uprising as our backdrop, public and private entities alike must be inspired to carve out a designated space for erecting a monument,” Mrs. Henry-Morton asserted. She called for a concerted effort over the short to medium term to bring this vision to reality, stressing that it is never too late to do what is right and just.

Quoting a poignant song, she began and concluded her address with a powerful reminder: “May all who come behind us find us faithful. The present demands it, and posterity deserves it.”

The People’s Action Movement, known for its commitment to highlighting, celebrating, and preserving the nation’s rich history, was commended by Mrs. Henry-Morton. She applauded the organization’s efforts in organizing yet another ceremony to commemorate the Buckley’s uprising.

As she closed her speech, Mrs. Carlene Henry-Morton urged the audience to enjoy the rest of the proceedings, leaving them with a profound call to action: “Even as we live our individual lives, we must prepare to be good ancestors, leaving a lasting legacy of courage, bravery, determination, resilience, and optimism. The present demands it, and posterity deserves it.”

In the spirit of unity, remembrance, and advocacy for justice, Mrs. Henry-Morton’s words serve as a powerful call to action for all citizens to contribute to the lasting legacy of their community.