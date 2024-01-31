“Mrs. Carlene Henry-Morton Inspires Monumental Tribute at 89th Buckley’s Uprising Celebration”

In a poignant and impassioned address at the 89th-anniversary celebration of the Buckley’s Uprising, Mrs. Carlene Henry-Morton, a respected educator, former BHS principal, and social activist, stirred the audience with a powerful call to action. Her words carried weight as she advocated for a monumental tribute to honor the historical significance of the Buckley strike.

Mrs. Henry-Morton’s message resonated with attendees as she emphasized the collective responsibility to uplift the less fortunate and vulnerable in society. “We must never allow that primal instinct for self-preservation to stop us from working collectively,” she urged, highlighting the importance of solidarity in addressing societal challenges.

As the nation stands on the brink of the 90th anniversary of the Buckley strike, Mrs. Henry-Morton passionately called for public and private entities to unite in creating a designated space for a monument in Buckley’s estate yard. This monument would serve as a lasting homage to the brave souls lost in the riots, the injured, the marchers, and those who fought for improved working conditions and human rights.

“It is never too late to do what is right and just,” Mrs. Henry-Morton declared, inspiring a sense of urgency and purpose in her listeners. Her words echoed a commitment to rectifying historical injustices and ensuring a brighter future for all.

Closing her address with the poignant lyrics of a song, she reminded the audience, “May all who come behind us find us faithful.” The call for faithfulness extends beyond personal virtues to a shared responsibility to build on the legacies that have shaped the community.

The People’s Action Movement, recognized for its continuous efforts to highlight and preserve the nation’s rich history, was commended by Mrs. Henry-Morton for organizing the ceremony commemorating the Buckley’s uprising. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to address the gathering and urged everyone to enjoy the rest of the proceedings.

In a world where historical remembrance plays a crucial role in shaping collective identity, Mrs. Carlene Henry-Morton’s call for a monumental tribute stands as a rallying cry for unity, justice, and the preservation of a significant chapter in the nation’s history.