PRIME MINISTER DREW HAILS ARRIVAL OF ICON OF THE SEAS AS A LANDMARK ACHIEVEMENT FOR ST. KITTS AND NEVIS’ CRUISE INDUSTRY

by SKNISEditor

January 30, 2024

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 30, 2024 (SKNIS): The Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of the Federation, addressed the gathering at the Icon of The Seas Inaugural Cruise Call Plaque Exchange Ceremony with a message of joy and national pride. The prime minister lauded the arrival of the Icon of The Seas, the world’s largest cruise vessel, as a significant milestone, illustrating St. Kitts and Nevis’ ascent as a leading cruise destination.

Prime Minister Drew emphasized the government’s commitment to sustainable tourism, aligning with Royal Caribbean Group’s ethos of environmental responsibility.

“We have dedicated our efforts to creating an environment that effortlessly blends the preservation of our natural heritage with sustainable tourism practices. This is an important tenet of this government’s agenda to ensure that St. Kitts and Nevis becomes a sustainable island state. This agenda correlates perfectly with Royal Caribbean Group’s commitment to sustainability, or as they call it ‘Sea-stanability.’ Their efforts to reduce carbon intensity and their blue-green promise tie seamlessly with our mission to propel our cruise industry into an environmentally conscious era.”

Dr. Drew also highlighted the economic impact of this event.

“Our economy becomes the fortunate recipient of great opportunities, as the arrival of the largest cruise vessel in the world anchors our nation firmly on the global map of commerce. It ushers in new possibilities for economic investments and employment, important aspects of economic development.”

Prime Minister Drew expressed his gratitude to the Royal Caribbean Group, Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha Henderson, the Ministry of Tourism, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, and the St. Christopher Air & Sea Port Authority. He praised their efforts in positioning St. Kitts and Nevis at the forefront of world-class tourism destinations.

Dr. Drew also expressed his gratitude to all involved in the day’s event and envisioned a bright future for the nation in the global cruise sector. He ended with a note of optimism for continued prosperity and success for the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

-30-