CARICOM Invites Nominations for Women and Youth Energy Awards

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 15, 2025 – Citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis and across the wider Caribbean Community (CARICOM) are being encouraged to step forward—or put forward deserving peers—for two major regional awards recognizing excellence and leadership in the sustainable energy sector.

The CARICOM Women in Sustainable Energy Awards (WISE) and the Sustainable Energy Youth Awards (SEYA) are now open for nominations, with submissions due by 31 August 2025, according to the CARICOM Secretariat.

Recognising Women and Youth in Energy

Organised by the CARICOM Secretariat in collaboration with the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE), the awards aim to shine a spotlight on the pivotal roles women and young people are playing in the transition to clean energy. From entrepreneurs and innovators to policymakers and community leaders, these recognitions highlight how gender inclusion and youth engagement strengthen the region’s energy resilience.

“Women and youth are vital to driving innovation and advancing the clean energy agenda. These awards celebrate their contributions and encourage greater participation in reshaping the Caribbean’s energy future,” the Secretariat noted in a statement.

Women in Sustainable Energy Awards (WISE)

The WISE programme honours women who are actively engaged in the energy transition and making meaningful contributions at national, regional, and international levels. Nominees may come from the public, private, or civil society sectors.

Categories for WISE include:

Business/Entrepreneurship

Social Impact, Community and Advocacy

Policy and Regulations

Utilities and Industry

Sustainable Energy Youth Awards (SEYA)

The SEYA initiative focuses on young people aged 16 to 35 who demonstrate creativity, innovation, and leadership in advancing sustainable energy within their communities. Whether through advocacy, research, or project implementation, youth nominees are expected to be changemakers influencing policy, practice, and public awareness across the region.

Awards to be Presented in Grenada

The winners of WISE and SEYA will be formally recognised at the 9th Caribbean Sustainable Energy Forum (CSEF IX), scheduled to take place in Grenada from 28–30 October 2025.

Nomination forms and further details are available on the CARICOM website.

As the Caribbean navigates the urgent challenges of climate change and energy security, CARICOM’s call for nominations sends a clear message: empowering women and youth is central to achieving a sustainable energy future.