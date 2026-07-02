

*Record Jobs, Rising Wages, Booming BusinThe Golden Year of Work: How 2019 Delivered St. Kitts and Nevis’ Biggest Jobs Boom in History How St. Kitts and Nevis Hit Historic Employment Highs Before the Pandemic Shock*

Historic Jobs Boom: Inside St. Kitts and Nevis’ Record-Breaking 2019 Employment Surge Before the Pandemic Changed Everything

By Times Caribbean | Featured Analysis

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts and Nevis — Before the COVID-19 pandemic brought global economies to a standstill, St. Kitts and Nevis was experiencing one of the strongest periods of employment expansion in its modern history. By virtually every measurable labour market indicator, 2019 represented a historic high-water mark for job creation, business activity, and workforce participation, reflecting the cumulative impact of sustained economic growth, robust private-sector investment, expanding tourism, and major public infrastructure development.

An examination of official data from the Social Security Board, government reports, and economic indicators reveals that 2019 was not merely another year of economic growth—it was the strongest employment year ever recorded in the Federation up to that point.

A Record Labour Market

According to official Social Security statistics, St. Kitts and Nevis averaged 25,877 active jobs per month between January and August 2019, the highest level ever recorded before the onset of the global pandemic.

Equally significant was the fact that these jobs translated into the largest number of registered workers and active Social Security contributors in the nation’s history, underscoring the breadth of economic participation across virtually every sector.

Women accounted for approximately 13,955 jobs (54%), while men held 11,922 jobs (46%), illustrating broad-based workforce participation across gender lines.

The country’s monthly wage bill also reached unprecedented levels.

Average gross monthly wages climbed to approximately EC$82 million, increasing from roughly EC$81 million in 2018, reflecting both employment expansion and higher aggregate earnings.

Employment Growth Was Broad-Based

Unlike periods where growth is concentrated within a single industry, the 2019 expansion was remarkably diversified.

Five sectors accounted for the majority of employment:

Sector Jobs

Public Sector 10,061

Hotels & Restaurants 3,140

Wholesale & Retail Trade 2,884

Transport, Storage & Communications 1,547

Manufacturing 1,481

Together, the public sector, hospitality and retail industries accounted for more than 60 percent of all registered employment, demonstrating that growth was occurring simultaneously in both government and private enterprise.

Hospitality employment benefited from record tourism arrivals and increased hotel occupancy.

Retail employment expanded alongside stronger consumer spending.

Transportation, logistics and communications grew in response to increased trade, shipping and infrastructure activity.

Manufacturing also experienced notable gains, supported by expanding electronic assembly operations and increased regional beverage production.

Business Formation Hit Historic Levels

Perhaps one of the least discussed contributors to employment growth was entrepreneurship.

The Ministry of Finance approved approximately 601 new business licences through October 2019, representing one of the highest annual approval totals on record.

New businesses emerged across numerous industries including:

Real estate

Agriculture

Construction

Carpentry

Professional services

Retail operations

Each new enterprise contributed to expanding the employment base while broadening the country’s economic diversity.

At the same time, the Social Security Board reported nearly 1,500 active employers, another indicator of a vibrant and expanding private sector.

Construction Became an Economic Engine

Construction activity became one of the defining characteristics of the pre-pandemic economy.

Large-scale public infrastructure projects combined with extensive private-sector investment created sustained demand for engineers, architects, contractors, equipment operators, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, steel benders, masons and labourers.

Major government investments during the period included projects such as:

Old Road Bay Road Reconstruction

Island Main Road Rehabilitation Programme

Newcastle Police Station

Sandy Point Police Station

Fire and Rescue Complex

East Line Bus Terminal

Ferry and Bus Terminal

Tabernacle Health Centre

Second High Court Building

Treasury Building on Nevis

More than 1,000 National Housing Corporation homes

These projects generated both direct employment on construction sites and indirect employment throughout the supply chain.

Tourism Powered Private Sector Expansion

Tourism remained the Federation’s leading foreign exchange earner in 2019.

Strong stay-over arrivals and cruise passenger growth stimulated demand across hotels, restaurants, transportation providers, entertainment businesses and retail establishments.

Hospitality employment exceeded 3,100 registered jobs, making it one of the country’s largest private-sector employers.

The tourism multiplier effect extended well beyond hotels, benefiting taxi operators, tour guides, wholesalers, food suppliers, maintenance contractors and numerous small businesses.

Manufacturing Quietly Expanded

Although often overshadowed by tourism, manufacturing continued to make important contributions to employment.

Electronic manufacturing operations remained significant employers, while beverage production expanded regional exports.

These industries offered relatively stable year-round employment and contributed to export earnings, helping diversify the economy beyond tourism.

Rising Wage Levels Reflected Strong Labour Demand

Employment growth was accompanied by higher aggregate wages.

The increase to an average monthly wage bill of EC$82 million indicated that businesses were not only hiring more workers but were collectively paying more income into the economy.

Higher household earnings typically translate into:

Greater consumer spending

Increased tax revenues

Stronger business sales

Improved household financial stability

These dynamics helped reinforce economic growth across multiple sectors.

The Pandemic Changed Everything

The momentum of 2019 would soon face an unprecedented challenge.

When international travel collapsed in early 2020, tourism-dependent economies throughout the Caribbean experienced historic employment disruptions.

Hotels closed.

Cruise tourism ceased.

Construction slowed.

Businesses reduced operations.

Like many small island economies, St. Kitts and Nevis entered a dramatically different economic environment.

Why 2019 Still Matters

The 2019 labour market provides an important benchmark for economists and policymakers.

It demonstrates what employment levels looked like during a period characterised by:

Strong investor confidence

Expanding tourism

High business formation

Large-scale infrastructure investment

Robust construction activity

Growing manufacturing output

Rising wages

Understanding those conditions is essential when evaluating current labour market performance and identifying policies capable of generating sustained employment growth in the future.

Looking Ahead

As St. Kitts and Nevis continues its post-pandemic economic recovery, comparisons with 2019 are likely to remain central to discussions about employment policy, investment strategies and economic diversification.

While today’s economy faces different global realities—including inflationary pressures, changing tourism trends, labour shortages and evolving geopolitical uncertainties—the experience of 2019 illustrates the scale of employment expansion that is possible when public investment, private enterprise, entrepreneurship and tourism growth converge simultaneously.

The record-breaking employment figures achieved before the pandemic remain one of the most significant milestones in the Federation’s modern economic history and continue to serve as a valuable benchmark for measuring future progress in job creation, workforce participation and sustainable economic development.