Country-Reggae King Gramps Morgan Joins Stephen Marley and Buju Banton for Major Roots and Rhymes Summer Tour

Morgan calls the moment “bittersweet” as Marley, Myrie and Morgan musical legacies unite on one historic stage

TIMES CARIBBEAN ENTERTAINMENT — Grammy-winning reggae star Gramps Morgan, widely celebrated as the King of Country Reggae, has joined Stephen Marley and Buju Banton on their high-powered Roots and Rhymes Summer Tour, adding another major Caribbean music dynasty to one of the biggest reggae tours of the season.

The tour, officially billed as Stephen Marley x Buju Banton: Roots & Rhymes Summer Tour, features special guests Gramps Morgan and Splacka on select dates. The tour announcement lists major stops across the United States, including Dallas, Detroit, Chicago, Cincinnati, Boston, Bridgeport, Bethel, and the UBS Arena show in Belmont, New York. (Stephen Marley Music)

For Gramps Morgan, the moment is more than another major stage. It is deeply personal.

“It is a very big deal to me, knowing that I get to share a stage with two of my music brothers,” Morgan said. “We’ve always dreamt of doing a tour like this, but it is also a little bittersweet because I wish my brother Peetah Morgan was here to share this moment.”

Morgan said the tour would have carried even greater emotional power had it been Morgan Heritage standing together in full force, with Peetah Morgan leading the vocals.

“It would even be stronger doing the tour as Morgan Heritage and my brother singing the lead vocals,” he said, “but I know he’s watching down and smiling and will be enjoying many of the shows as we all share a stage together — three families: Marley, Myrie and Morgan.”

The symbolism is massive. The Marley, Myrie, and Morgan names represent three of the most respected families in modern reggae history. Stephen Marley carries the legacy of Bob Marley while maintaining his own Grammy-winning catalogue. Buju Banton, born Mark Myrie, remains one of dancehall and roots reggae’s most powerful global voices. Gramps Morgan, as a member of Morgan Heritage and as a solo artiste, has helped carry reggae into new spaces through his blend of roots, soul, gospel, country, and Caribbean storytelling.

Morgan is scheduled to appear on a select run of shows beginning June 26 and continuing through July 18, with stops connected to cities including Dallas, Huntsville, Detroit, Chicago, Cincinnati, Boston, Bridgeport, Bethel, and Belmont/Elmont, New York. Official tour listings show the wider Roots and Rhymes schedule running from mid-June through late July, though fans are encouraged to check individual venue updates for final date details. (Stephen Marley Music)

Even while sharing the stage with two reggae giants, Morgan is also pushing forward with his own solo journey. He is headlining his No Water in My Whiskey tour, a project that continues to highlight his country-reggae sound and his expanding international fan base.

Morgan said he will perform his own show on July 4 in Kansas City, Missouri, before later joining Morgan Heritage for Reggae Land in the United Kingdom on August 1. He is also expected to continue with additional UK performances before closing out that stretch at Reggae Lake in Amsterdam on August 15. Reggae Lake Festival has confirmed Gramps Morgan for its 2026 lineup at Amsterdam’s Gaasperpark. (reggae-agenda.nl)

The Roots and Rhymes tour is being hailed by reggae fans as a powerful meeting point between heritage, healing, and high-level live performance. For Gramps Morgan, it is also a tribute — to family, to Peetah Morgan, to the endurance of Morgan Heritage, and to the global strength of reggae music.

As the summer tour moves across major American cities, one thing is clear: this is not just another concert run. It is a celebration of reggae royalty, Caribbean culture, and the continuing power of music to unite generations.