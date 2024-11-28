African Caribbean Sustainability & Investment Summit 2024: A Resounding Success

London, UK – The highly anticipated African Caribbean Sustainability & Investment Summit (ACSIS), held on November 21-22, 2024, has been hailed as a landmark event, celebrated for its insightful discussions and high-level engagement. Organised by HenleyCaribbean Sustainable Ventures, the summit brought together influential stakeholders from African and Caribbean diaspora business communities in the United Kingdom, united under the theme: “Leveraging the African, Caribbean, and UK Business Opportunities: Investing in a Sustainable Future.”

The opening day at the prestigious House of Lords highlighted the urgency of South-South cooperation. Keynote speaker Hugh Walker, Head of the Africa Strategy Department at the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, emphasized the critical importance of unity among African and Caribbean entrepreneurs, declaring, “The time is now.”

Day II: Innovation and Collaboration at Lloyd’s of London

The second day of the summit continued to deliver impactful conversations. The Morning Coffee Chill, hosted by Michael Lutterodt-Quarcoo, set a relaxed tone for a day packed with actionable insights.

Key Panels and Presentations:

Connectivity & Sustainability : Dr. Jimlas Ogunsakin moderated a panel featuring Pascale Elie, who discussed the transformative potential of cellular technology, and Leon Owuso, who emphasized electrification as a foundation for community development.

: Dr. Jimlas Ogunsakin moderated a panel featuring Pascale Elie, who discussed the transformative potential of cellular technology, and Leon Owuso, who emphasized electrification as a foundation for community development. Tourism & Community Development : Jamie-Lee Abtar led discussions on inclusive tourism policies with insights from H.E. Racher Croney of Grenada and Grace Munyiri of Kenya.

: Jamie-Lee Abtar led discussions on inclusive tourism policies with insights from H.E. Racher Croney of Grenada and Grace Munyiri of Kenya. Empowering Education : Cheryll Rogers, CEO of Fairbreak Global, shared her innovative programme to train teachers in Antigua and Barbuda as qualified reading coaches, underscoring the power of early childhood education.

: Cheryll Rogers, CEO of Fairbreak Global, shared her innovative programme to train teachers in Antigua and Barbuda as qualified reading coaches, underscoring the power of early childhood education. Women in Agriculture: Ngozi Oyewole from Commonwealth Businesswomen – Africa, spotlighted women’s pivotal roles in African agriculture.

The summit also explored precision agriculture, circular economies, and cybersecurity. Speakers like Dr. Michelle Moseley, Chris Desai, and Lawrence McEwen provided cutting-edge insights, while storytelling maestro Alim Kamara showcased how narrative power can drive business success.

Cultural Finale and Future Collaboration

The event concluded with a cultural showcase of Saint Lucian drumming and dancing, leaving participants inspired. Farai Muvuti, CEO of The Southern African Times, delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks, lauding the summit’s success in fostering collaboration.

Chairman of ACSIS, David F. Roberts, praised the level of engagement and noted that the summit had sown a seed for African and Caribbean diaspora entrepreneurs to collaborate for their socio-economic and cultural enrichment. “This collaboration has immeasurable potential to positively impact our home countries,” he remarked.

With its resounding success, ACSIS 2024 stands as a testament to the power of unity, innovation, and sustainability in building a brighter future for African and Caribbean communities worldwide.g, and a heartfelt vote of thanks from Farai Muvuti, CEO of The Southern African Times.

ACSIS continues to inspire collaboration and actionable change!

Chairman of ACSIS, David F. Roberts, expressed his delight at the level of engagement from participants, diplomat, academics, speakers and guests alike and remarks that a seed has been sewn for African and Caribbean diaspora entrepreneurs to collaborate and cooperate for their socio-economic and cultural enrichment which by extension will serve their home countries immeasurably.