Rawlinson Isaac to Address Second Saint Kitts and Nevis Diaspora Conference on Water Security

The Second Saint Kitts and Nevis Diaspora Conference is set to feature distinguished leaders, and Mr. Rawlinson Isaac will be one of the esteemed speakers. The conference, scheduled from September 14 to 18, 2024, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino, will bring together members of the diaspora to discuss key issues affecting the Federation.Mr. Isaac, a renowned leader with over four decades of experience in finance and community development, will present on the critical topic of water security. With an MBA from the University of Wales and a Bachelor’s in Accounting from the University of the Virgin Islands, Isaac has had a remarkable career, including serving as General Manager at the Bank of Nevis Ltd. Under his leadership, the bank saw tremendous growth. In addition to his work in finance, Isaac is also an accomplished entrepreneur, having founded Sea Bridge (SKN) Inc. and played a vital role in geothermal exploration as a Director of West Indies Power Ltd. His commitment to sustainable development and water security led him to co-found Bedrock Exploration Development Technologies, BEAD, Nevis Ltd. Most recently, Isaac spearheaded efforts to restore 24-hour water service to the community of Cayon.On September 18, 2024, Mr. Isaac will deliver a presentation on how the Saint Kitts and Nevis Diaspora can contribute to the Federation’s water security efforts.