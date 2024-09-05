St. Kitts Scientist Clilia Davis Pioneers Groundbreaking Breast Cancer Research on the Global Stage

Clilia Davis, a trailblazing scientist from St. Kitts, is making her mark on the global scientific community with her groundbreaking research in breast cancer detection and prognosis. Earlier this year, Davis and her team of esteemed scientists in Taiwan successfully published their research in the prestigious MDPI *Biomolecules Journal*, showcasing significant advancements in the field of medical research.Their study, titled “Hypermethylation of the Gene Body in SRCIN1 Is Involved in Breast Cancer Cell Proliferation and Is a Potential Blood-Based Biomarker for Early Detection and a Poor Prognosis,” presents a promising development in breast cancer detection. The research highlights the potential of the SRCIN1 gene as a blood-based biomarker that could revolutionize early detection and improve prognosis for patients. The team’s findings suggest that SRCIN1 hypermethylation could become a non-invasive tool for early breast cancer diagnosis and a target for future therapies.Davis, who completed her graduate studies in Taiwan, is not only a proud Kittitian but also a beacon of inspiration for young Caribbean scientists. Through her work, she emphasizes the importance of continual learning and sharing knowledge. Davis is also the founder of IStream Academy of Arts and Sciences, where she actively mentors and educates the next generation of scientists, aiming to inspire those who walk the same streets of Basseterre to follow their dreams in science.”This is bigger than me,” Davis shared. “The younger generation must see people who look like them—people from St. Kitts—doing groundbreaking work to be inspired.”Her work has the potential to save countless lives, and Davis is determined to continue contributing to global medical advancements while representing her Caribbean roots proudly.

**Links to Research**:-

MDPI *Biomolecules Journal*

Article

https://www.mdpi.com/2218-273X/14/5/571

