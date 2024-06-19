Nevis-Born Artist Helen France Launches “Windrush Stories” Exhibition in Leeds

Leeds, June 17, 2024 – Renowned Nevis-born artist Helen France, MBE, is set to launch a six-month “Windrush Stories” exhibition today, celebrating both her birthplace and the experiences of the Windrush Generation. Hosted at Shine, a community and business hub on Harehills Road in Leeds, this exhibition will offer visitors an immersive and enlightening experience through Helen’s distinct artistic lens.

Celebrating Nevis and Windrush

The “Windrush Stories” exhibition showcases vibrant and joyous celebrations of Nevis’ rich culture and history. Helen France, a prominent figure in the art world with a career spanning over five decades, uses her deep personal connection to the Windrush Generation to infuse her art with captivating depth and authenticity.

Helen herself is a member of the Windrush Generation, having migrated from Nevis to the United Kingdom. Her unique perspective provides a heartfelt narrative, illustrating the experiences of those who traveled to the UK between 1948 and 1971. Through her artwork, Helen captures the essence of growing up in Nevis and the significant contributions of the Windrush Generation to the UK’s development.

A Tribute to Cultural Diversity

Supported by the Leeds City Council, Helen’s exhibition highlights the council’s commitment to promoting diversity and cultural understanding. The location, Shine on Harehills Road, is a fitting venue as it reflects the multicultural fabric of Leeds, making it an ideal setting for this celebration of Caribbean culture and heritage.

Artistic and Cultural Immersion

Visitors to the exhibition can expect to see vibrant, colorful works celebrating life in Nevis and the broader Caribbean. The exhibition includes not only paintings but also sculptures, allowing attendees to immerse themselves in the stories and experiences of the Windrush Generation. This multi-dimensional approach makes “Windrush Stories” a truly engaging and memorable experience.

Helen’s work has consistently promoted a positive message of tolerance and appreciation for Caribbean culture. She has received numerous awards for her contributions to the Leeds Caribbean community and has shared her art on various platforms.

Exhibition Details

Location: Shine, Community and Business Hub, Ground floor, Harehills Road, Leeds LS8 5HS

Shine, Community and Business Hub, Ground floor, Harehills Road, Leeds LS8 5HS Date: June 17, 2024, for six months

June 17, 2024, for six months Opening Hours: 9 am – 5 pm, Monday to Friday

9 am – 5 pm, Monday to Friday Entrance: Free

All are welcome to join in celebrating this significant exhibition, which not only honors the rich cultural heritage of Nevis and the Windrush Generation but also underscores the importance of multiculturalism in contemporary Britain.