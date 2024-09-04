Architects of Change: New Executive Team Poised to Revolutionize St. Kitts-Nevis Urban Landscape!

The St. Kitts-Nevis Institute of Architects (S.K.N.I.A.) is thrilled to announce the election of its new Executive Committee, signaling a bold shift in the Federation’s architectural future. Following their annual general meeting on July 12, 2024, the S.K.N.I.A. unveiled its new leaders: President Dexter Fassale, Vice President Wycliffe Morton, Secretary Kurt Pollock, Treasurer Fonsonia O’Garro-Lewis, and Executive Members George Hunkins, Sarne Glasford, and Lindbergh Alvaranga.Founded in 2005, the S.K.N.I.A. is dedicated to advancing the art and profession of architecture in St. Kitts and Nevis. The new leadership team is set to usher in an era of innovation, sustainability, and collaboration, closely aligning their efforts with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 11 on Sustainable Cities and Communities.The committee’s ambitious agenda includes establishing an Architects Registration Board, spearheading professional development, and launching public education campaigns to elevate the standards of architectural practice. With a commitment to fostering excellence and enhancing living standards, the S.K.N.I.A. is poised to revolutionize the urban landscape of St. Kitts-Nevis, promising a future where architecture meets sustainability and innovation.