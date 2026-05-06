POLITICAL SHOCKWAVES IN SAINT-MARTIN: PRESIDENT LOUIS MUSSINGTON AGAIN QUESTIONED IN PUBLIC FUNDS INVESTIGATION

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS–NEVIS DAILY

Political tensions are intensifying in the French Caribbean territory of Saint-Martin after President Louis Mussington and four senior members of his administration were once again taken into custody and questioned by investigators as part of a widening probe into the alleged misappropriation of public funds and possible illegal conflicts of interest.

The latest round of questioning took place on Tuesday, April 28, when Mussington, alongside Vice Presidents Alain Richardson, Bernadette Davis, Dominique Louisy, and Michel Petit, were reportedly interrogated by French gendarmerie investigators concerning several ongoing matters, including the management of leased government vehicles and alleged discrepancies within the Collectivity’s budgetary operations.

After several hours of questioning, all officials were released without formal charges being announced at this stage. However, prosecutors indicated that a criminal response in the matter could emerge in the coming weeks as investigations continue.

The development marks the second major interrogation involving the Saint-Martin President in just months. Mussington was previously detained and questioned in January as part of an investigation that originated in 2023 after four opposition members submitted a letter to prosecutors raising concerns about the recruitment of several individuals allegedly close to the President following his 2022 election victory.

French prosecutors confirmed that the judicial investigation centers on allegations of “misappropriation of public funds” and “illegal taking of interest,” accusations that have cast a growing cloud over the administration of the overseas Collectivity.

At the time of the January interrogation, Mussington publicly defended himself, insisting that he was cooperating fully with investigators and respecting the legal process. He stated that the questioning formed part of an already ongoing procedure and maintained that he was prepared to answer all questions “in a spirit of transparency and absolute respect for institutions.”

The Saint-Martin leader also argued that the hiring wave under his administration was necessary to address social and administrative pressures within the territory. According to reports, more than 160 individuals were recruited after his government took office, a move he claimed was aimed at preventing deeper social instability.

Despite the absence of charges so far, the repeated interrogations of the territory’s top political leadership have triggered growing scrutiny across the French Caribbean and wider region, with observers closely monitoring whether the investigation could evolve into one of the most consequential governance scandals Saint-Martin has faced in recent years.

The controversy also comes at a time when Caribbean territories continue facing mounting calls for stronger public accountability, improved procurement oversight, and greater transparency in the management of state resources.

For now, Louis Mussington remains in office while investigators continue their probe. But with prosecutors signaling that further legal action remains possible, political pressure on the Saint-Martin administration appears set to intensify in the weeks ahead.