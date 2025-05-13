THERE IS NO NEW ROOF AT JNF ! – BOMBSHELL REVELATION FROM FORMER SKNLP ACTIVIST DJ MARRYSHOW EXPOSES PM DREW’S HOSPITAL LIES!





BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – May 13, 2025

In a jaw-dropping exposé that has sent shockwaves through St. Kitts and Nevis, former SKNLP activist and insider Jefroy “DJ Morryshow” Marryshow has blown the lid off what he calls a deliberate campaign of lies and deception being peddled by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew—particularly regarding the much-touted renovation of the JNF General Hospital.

In a scathing and emotionally charged podcast episode released just hours after his termination from the Ministry of Health, Marryshow declared that PM Drew’s repeated public claims of a “new roof” at JNF are categorically false.

“You hear them boasting about putting a new roof on the hospital. There’s no new roof on the hospital!” Marryshow said bluntly. “The hospital was waterproofed by the Taiwanese, and that only happened because I insisted with the Prime Minister. And I’ll give him credit for that. But stop misleading the people.”

The revelation is a devastating blow to the credibility of PM Drew, who has long paraded the supposed roofing of the JNF Hospital as a major healthcare achievement of his administration. Now, with a trusted former ally confirming the truth, the boast appears to be just another entry in a growing list of fabrications meant to polish a failing image.

“It’s not good,” Marryshow warned. “It’s gonna come back to haunt you.”

But the disgruntled former health official didn’t stop there. He spoke candidly about the emotional burden of propping up an administration that he says is addicted to spin, distortion, and misinformation.

“Today felt like a weight lifted off my shoulders. I was carrying the burden of defending the Prime Minister, protecting the Labour Party—and that is not an easy burden to bear when you know lies are being told. I don’t have it in me to lie to the people.”

Marryshow’s dismissal—just hours after appearing on opposition PAM Deputy Leader Azard Gumbs’ podcast—has already sparked outrage and intensified accusations that PM Drew is running a vindictive regime, hell-bent on punishing any dissent, even from his own supporters.

“They started the war. I’m going to finish it,” Marryshow declared, signaling that his days of quiet loyalty are over.

This bombshell confession further validates concerns expressed by healthcare workers and opposition figures who have long questioned the true extent of progress at JNF. Now, the public knows the truth—from someone who was on the inside.

With more revelations expected in the coming days, the Drew administration is bracing for a credibility crisis of epic proportions.

Is this the beginning of the end for the myth of “progress” under PM Drew’s leadership?

One thing is certain: the truth has finally found a microphone.