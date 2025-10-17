ATTORNEY CRAIG TUCKETT VINDICATED

Prominent lawyer triumphs after 20-month ordeal — jury delivers emphatic not guilty verdict in attempted perversion of justice case

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (SKN Times) — October 18, 2025

In a dramatic and closely watched courtroom victory, Attorney-at-Law Craig Tuckett was found not guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice, bringing to an end nearly two years of professional and personal turmoil that rocked the local legal fraternity.

The jury returned what Tuckett described as a “resounding, resounding verdict,” sending a clear message of disapproval toward what he characterized as questionable prosecutorial conduct by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. “The evidence was weak,” Tuckett declared moments after his acquittal, “and the jury saw through it. They were upset with the way the DPP operated — by engaging someone to try to entrap me.”

For Tuckett, the verdict represents more than personal redemption; it is a sharp rebuke of the state’s handling of the case and a reaffirmation of constitutional fairness and due process. He revealed that during the pendency of the charges, government officials withheld payments for legal work he had already completed, citing the “cloud” of the accusation. “My constitution says I am innocent until proven guilty,” he said, “but I was treated as though I had already been convicted.”

The financial strain was devastating — forcing him to close his office, lose clients, and rebuild from scratch. Yet, Tuckett remains resolute: “Now that I’ve been vindicated, I thank God for answering my prayers. I hope my clientele will return, and I’m ready to start again.”

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to his legal team — Mr. Hesketh Benjamin, Mr. Tim Prudhoe, and Ms. Aisha Usher — for standing by him throughout the ordeal.

Beyond the personal victory, the case has triggered wider debate about the boundaries of prosecutorial discretion, the weaponization of legal processes, and the urgent need to restore public confidence in the justice system.

In Tuckett’s words, “Sometimes the legal system doesn’t go all the way in delivering justice — that’s why we need people who will fight for what is right.”

Today, his name cleared and his spirit renewed, Attorney Craig Tuckett stands vindicated — both by the law and by faith.