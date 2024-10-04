MISS ST. KITTS AND NEVIS QUEEN PAGEANT CONTESTANT #4: TYANNA RICHARDS EMPOWERS YOUNG GIRLS THROUGH MODELLING AND ADVOCACY

Tyanna Richards sashayed into this world on January 20, 2001, sparkling under the glitz and glamour of the enchanting Aquarius sign. Raised in the close-knit village of Old Road by her mother and grandmother, Tyanna embodies resilience and ambition. Her early academic journey began at Tyrell Williams Primary School and seamlessly transitioned to Verchild’s High School, where she proudly became a member of the indomitable Hawks. Most recently, she achieved an Associate Degree in Economics and Entrepreneurship from the esteemed Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College.

Introduced to modelling during her formative years, Tyanna became a member of Catwalk Coaching SKB, where her passion for the runway blossomed into a profound infatuation. Modelling became a powerful outlet for self-expression and a way to conquer her challenges with anxiety.

Recognizing the transformative power of modelling, Tyanna founded her own academy, Model Maker, at the age of eighteen. For her, Model Maker is more than just an extracurricular activity; it’s a sanctuary for teenage girls. Tyanna’s dedication to empowering young girls in St. Kitts and Nevis has made her a visionary advocate, passionately promoting modelling as a tool for improving mental well-being.