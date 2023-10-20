Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis Strengthens Security Cooperation with Canada





Basseterre Saint Kitts and Nevis, October 19, 2023, (Press Secretary, PMO): The Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew held a productive meeting on the sidelines of the Canada-CARICOM Summit with Honourable Dominic Leblanc, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions, and Intergovernmental Affairs.



The leaders engaged in a fruitful discussion on deepening security cooperation between Canada and Saint Kitts and Nevis, with a shared commitment to fostering a secure, equitable, and inclusive society – a prominent theme at the Summit.



The agenda included comprehensive talks on finalizing a security cooperation framework. This framework will address critical areas such as intelligence gathering, control of small arms trade, enhancement of policing efforts, and combating crime and violence.



This significant meeting was the culmination of dedicated efforts and negotiations between the High Commission of Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Ottawa.



Both leaders expressed their commitment to formalize this partnership through a country-to-country agreement in the coming weeks and months, which will serve to strengthen security cooperation between the two nations.



In attendance at the meeting was the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Rt. Honourable Dr Denzil Douglas, among other esteemed guests.



As the Minister of National Security and Chairman of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has exhibited strategic leadership in securing vital international alliances, particularly as the region grapples with the challenging pandemic of crime and violence.



This collaborative endeavour represents a significant step forward in advancing the shared interests of Canada and Saint Kitts and Nevis in fostering a safer and more secure environment for their citizens.