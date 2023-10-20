Acting Prime Minister Hon. Shawn Edward Takes Actions to Ensure Readiness for a Potential Impact of Tropical Storm Tammy during a NEMAC Meeting

Castries, Saint Lucia – On October 9, Acting Prime Minister, Hon. Shawn Edward, presided over a session with the National Emergency Management Council (NEMAC) to establish precautionary measures in case of Tropical Storm Tammy impacting Saint Lucia. Even though the island is presently outside the storm watch area, the government prioritizes the protection and welfare of its citizens.

Acting Prime Minister Shawn Edward emphasized that while Saint Lucia is not currently in the path of Tropical Storm Tammy, it’s essential to recognize that weather patterns can be unpredictable. Therefore, we must remain in a constant state of readiness.

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, presently in Canada, participated in the meeting and affirmed the government’s preparedness for any potential changes in the storm’s trajectory to ensure the protection of Saint Lucia’s residents.

Prime Minister Pierre strongly urged the public to rely exclusively on official notices relating to weather forecasts from the Saint Lucia Meteorological Services and pre and post-disaster advisories from the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO). The significance of receiving accurate and up-to-date information from trusted sources must be considered, especially during such situations.

The emergency meeting saw the participation of key stakeholders, including the Officer in Charge of the NEMO, the Chief Medical Officer, the Director of Saint Lucia Meteorological Services, representatives from the Ministry of Infrastructure and other stakeholders. This collaborative approach underscores the government’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding the nation’s interests.

The government will remain vigilant, closely monitoring the situation and providing necessary updates as circumstances evolve. Citizens are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and to adhere to all instructions issued by the NEMO.

