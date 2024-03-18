PAP ENDS MONDAY. LIFT POSTPONED !

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Poverty Alleviation Programme Ends Amidst Controversy

Basseterre, St.Kitts (March 25th, 2024):-As the clock ticks towards March 25th, 2024, St. Kitts and Nevis stands on the precipice of a pivotal moment in its fight against poverty. The much-lauded Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP) is set to conclude, leaving thousands in uncertainty and despair.

Under the promise of the Drew administration, the nation anticipated a tripled benefit of $1500 per month, offering a glimmer of hope for those struggling to make ends meet. However, the reality is far bleaker. With the transition to the new regime, some 7500 individuals are slated to lose their much-needed $500 monthly stipend, casting them into deeper economic hardship.

The abrupt and callous manner in which this transition is occurring has sparked outrage among citizens. The government’s failure to adhere to its own timeline has shattered the trust of those who relied on the PAP for their livelihoods. The postponement of registration for the supposed replacement programme, dubbed the New Lift Programme, only adds insult to injury.

Critics have lambasted the New Lift Programme for its reduced household threshold of $2500, compared to the $3000 under PAP. This reduction further marginalizes vulnerable communities, exacerbating the cycle of poverty rather than alleviating it.

As the registration for the New Lift Programme remains in limbo, the suffering of St. Kitts and Nevis’ most vulnerable persists unabated. Families are left in the lurch, uncertain of their future and devoid of the lifeline that the PAP once provided.

In a time where leadership is paramount, the government’s ineptitude and disregard for the welfare of its citizens are laid bare for all to see. As the mantra of “progress” echoes hollowly amidst broken promises and postponed initiatives, one thing remains abundantly clear: for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, the struggle against poverty is far from over.