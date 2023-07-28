Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis Attends Louisa Grant Preschool Graduation Ceremony; Commemorates 10 Years of Support and Presents Award to Outstanding Student





Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, July 28, 2023 (Press Secretary, PMO)- The Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, graced the Louisa Grant Preschool Graduation Ceremony with his presence, continuing a cherished tradition of attending the event for the 10th consecutive year. The graduation ceremony was a joyous occasion celebrating the achievements of young learners who completed their preschool education. The Prime Minister, as a staunch advocate for early childhood education, also presented an award to the best-performing student, underscoring the Government’s commitment to nurturing and recognizing academic excellence from an early age.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew reaffirmed his unwavering support for early childhood education, acknowledging the vital role it plays in the holistic development of young minds. He lauded the efforts of the teachers, parents, and school administrators in fostering a nurturing environment where children can grow and thrive.



Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew delivering brief remarks at the Theresa Grant Preschool

Prime Minister Drew expressed his delight in being part of this special occasion, stating, “Attending the Louisa Grant Preschool Graduation Ceremony has been a cherished tradition for me over the past 10 years. Early childhood education lays the foundation for a child’s future, and it brings me immense joy to witness these bright young minds take their first step toward learning and growth. As a government, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing quality education for all our children, nurturing their talents, and empowering them to achieve their dreams.”

The Prime Minister’s decade-long support at the Louisa Grant Preschool Graduation Ceremony is a testament to his dedication to the education and well-being of the nation’s children. His consistent engagement underscores the government’s priority to invest in quality education and opportunities for the younger generation.

As a gesture of encouragement and recognition, the Prime Minister presented his annual award to the best-performing student showcasing his commitment to celebrating and fostering academic excellence from an early stage. The award serves as a motivating force for young graduates to continue striving for success in their educational journey.

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is resolute in its dedication to promoting education as a transformative force in the lives of the nation’s youth and aims to inspire and uplift the future leaders of the country.