Terrence Ruben “Fighting Hunks” Percival — The Man Who Put St. Kitts-Nevis Boxing on the Map

SKNTimes Black History Month Hero of the Day

As Black History Month 2026 unfolds, SKN Times proudly honours Terrence Ruben Percival, affectionately known as “Fighting Hunks”—St. Kitts and Nevis’ first internationally recognised boxer and a trailblazer whose legacy still shapes the nation’s sporting identity.

Born in 1952 and hailing from Conaree, Percival emerged at a time when opportunities for Caribbean athletes were limited and largely unsupported. Yet, through sheer discipline, courage, and raw talent, Fighting Hunks became the most recognisable fighter of the Federation—much in the way Kim Collins later defined athletics for the nation.

His competitive career took off in 1972, with electrifying bouts staged at the Factory Social Centre and the Netball Stadium at Warner Park. Over an extraordinary 27-year career (1972–1999), Percival fought 77 professional bouts, amassing an exceptional record of 65 wins, 2 draws, and only 10 losses—a statistical dominance rarely matched in regional boxing history.

Percival’s reputation extended far beyond local shores. He competed internationally in Curaçao, Ecuador, and across Latin America and the Caribbean, elevating the profile of St. Kitts and Nevis on the global boxing circuit long before structured sports diplomacy became a national priority.

In 1974, he captured the St. Kitts-Nevis Welterweight Championship, holding the title for an unprecedented nine consecutive years (1974–1983). His ascent continued with the Caribbean Championship in 1978, which he retained until 1980. One of the most defining—and controversial—moments of his career came during a bout for the South American Championship, which he lost via split decision. Even the referee reportedly believed Percival had won, advising him to protest. Lacking proper management and legal representation—an all-too-common reality for Caribbean athletes of the era—his appeal went unheard, underscoring systemic inequities that curtailed many Black sporting careers.

Yet Percival’s influence did not end in the ring. Transitioning into mentorship, he trained and developed boxers George Samuel, Raphael Samuel, and Calvin McDonald, all of whom earned gold, silver, and bronze medals in their respective weight classes. His commitment to national development peaked in 1985, when he coached the St. Kitts-Nevis boxing team to the OECS Championships, helping institutionalise the sport locally.

Terrence Ruben “Fighting Hunks” Percival is more than a boxing champion—he is a symbol of perseverance, excellence, and Black Caribbean resilience. His life’s work laid the foundation for professional boxing in the Federation and proved that world-class greatness can rise from even the smallest of islands.

This Black History Month, SKN Times salutes a true pioneer—Fighting Hunks, a hero whose punches echoed far beyond the ring and into the history of St. Kitts and Nevis