SKELEC BEGINS DISCONNECTION DRIVE OF POOR PEOPLE IN ARREARS

Basseterre, St. Kitts (July 28th, 2023)— The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. is advising all customers in arrears to bring their accounts into good standing to avoid the inconvenience of being disconnected. To remain connected, customers in arrears are encouraged to use one of our many bill payment options to settle outstanding debts.

SKELEC encourages customers who are experiencing financial hardship to visit our Customer Service Department at our main office on Central Street, to speak to one of our trained debt management officers to learn more about our Deferred Payment Arrangement (DPA) plan. With a DPA plan customers will be able to clear outstanding arrears in small monthly payments while keeping current. SKELEC looks forward to the kind cooperation and understanding of our customers during this time.

Bill payments can be made online by signing up for Ebiz at www.ebiz.skelec.kn, through QuickPay at

https://www.skelec.kn/quick-pay/ or through the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank, Republic Bank, Bank of Nevis, and First Caribbean Bank online portals. Customers may also visit our main office on Central Street to make a payment to our cashiers or drop off cheques at our cheque drop box. To access our 24/7 automated customer support system, customers are encouraged to call 465-2000 to make bill payments, and check bill balances.