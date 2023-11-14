St. Kitts and Nevis Sends Largest Ministerial Delegation Ever to Dubai for COP 28 – Massive Funding Secured for Unprecedented Climate Action Advocacy

In an unprecedented move, St. Kitts and Nevis is set to make history at COP 28 in Dubai with its largest-ever ministerial delegation, including key figures such as Prime Minister Terrance Drew and multiple government ministers. The record-breaking group aims to spearhead impactful climate action initiatives and secure partnerships at the Conference of the Parties, highlighting the Federation’s commitment to sustainability and climate resilience.

Minister of Sustainable Development and Climate Action, Senator Joyelle Clarke, emphasized the collaborative effort required for effective climate action. The delegation, spanning ministers from foreign affairs, agriculture, energy, sustainable development, and finance, is poised to tackle the multifaceted challenges presented at COP 28.

While addressing funding concerns, Clarke clarified that the travel expenses are covered by various entities, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the President of COP, SKELEC, the Ministry of Environment, and the Republic of China (Taiwan). However, citizen concerns are emerging about the frequency and costs of ministerial travels, raising questions about the financial impact on the government.

As St. Kitts and Nevis prepares to host side events at COP 28, the delegation’s diverse representation, encompassing youth advocates and industry professionals, showcases a united front in the global fight against climate change. The Federation’s commitment to sustainable practices and international collaboration is poised to shine on the world stage in Dubai.