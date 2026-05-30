St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ainka Saunders Shines in Taiwan, Graduates from I-Shou University with Bachelor of Arts in International Media and Entertainment Management

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, ROC, May 30, 2026 — Another proud and inspiring chapter has been written for St. Kitts and Nevis on the international academic stage, as Miss Ainka Saunders, a distinguished member of the Class of 2026, has successfully graduated from I-Shou University in Taiwan with a Bachelor of Arts in International Media and Entertainment Management.

Saunders’ achievement marks a significant milestone not only in her personal journey but also in the growing legacy of young nationals from St. Kitts and Nevis who continue to excel across the world through discipline, determination, and academic excellence.

Throughout her studies at I-Shou University, Miss Saunders distinguished herself as a committed, capable, and respected student. Her leadership qualities were recognized when she served as the student representative for her programme, a role that reflected the confidence placed in her by peers and faculty alike.

In a powerful and memorable moment during the graduation proceedings, Saunders was also selected to deliver the vote of thanks on behalf of her fellow graduates. This honour highlighted her poise, communication skills, and the high regard in which she was held by the graduating class.

Her degree in International Media and Entertainment Management places her in a dynamic and fast-evolving global field, combining creativity, communication, culture, media strategy, and entertainment business management. As the media and entertainment industries continue to shape global narratives and cultural exchange, Saunders’ academic preparation positions her to make meaningful contributions in the Caribbean, Taiwan, and beyond.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, her success is another shining example of the power of education, international opportunity, and youth ambition. It also reflects the continued benefits of academic partnerships and scholarship opportunities that allow nationals of the Federation to pursue higher education overseas.

Miss Ainka Saunders now joins the proud ranks of Kittitian and Nevisian graduates who have represented the Federation with excellence abroad. Her journey stands as an inspiration to young people across St. Kitts and Nevis, proving that with vision, hard work, and perseverance, global success is within reach.

Congratulations to Miss Ainka Saunders, Class of 2026 graduate of I-Shou University, on this outstanding academic achievement and her exemplary representation of St. Kitts and Nevis in Taiwan.