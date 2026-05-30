St. Kitts and Nevis’ Nicolla Connor Graduates from I-Shou University with Bachelor of Culinary Arts

Taiwan, May 2026 — St. Kitts and Nevis continues to celebrate the outstanding academic achievements of its nationals studying overseas, as Miss Nicolla Connor proudly graduated as part of the Class of 2026 from I-Shou University in Taiwan.

Connor successfully completed a Bachelor of Culinary Arts, a major accomplishment made even more remarkable by the fact that she pursued and completed her degree in Mandarin Chinese. Her achievement stands as a powerful testament to discipline, determination, cultural adaptability, and academic excellence.

The graduation formed part of I-Shou University’s 2026 commencement activities, with Connor participating in the afternoon ceremony among fellow graduates from Taiwan and across the international student community.

For a national of St. Kitts and Nevis to pursue higher education in Taiwan, adapt to a new language, embrace a different culture, and successfully complete a demanding culinary arts programme is a proud moment not only for her family and loved ones, but also for the Federation.

Her journey reflects the growing impact of educational cooperation between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan), which continues to provide valuable opportunities for young nationals to study, grow, and develop skills that can contribute meaningfully to national development.

Miss Connor’s success also highlights the importance of Caribbean students embracing global opportunities, especially in specialized fields such as culinary arts, hospitality, tourism, and food innovation. These areas remain especially relevant to the continued development of St. Kitts and Nevis as a leading tourism destination.

As she joins the distinguished Class of 2026, Nicolla Connor stands as an inspiration to young people across the Federation, proving that with courage, focus, and perseverance, even the challenges of language, distance, and culture can be overcome.

St. Kitts Nevis Daily, SKN Times, and Times Caribbean extend congratulations to Miss Nicolla Connor on this proud and historic achievement and wish her continued success in the next chapter of her journey.