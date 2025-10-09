DEMOCRACY UNDER THREAT ! 3rd Prime Minister and longest serving uninterrupted MP condemns procedural abuse and mounting dysfunction in the nation’s Parliament.

By SKN Times Political Bureau

In a blistering critique of the current state of governance, 3rd Prime Minister and beloved Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, the longest-serving uninterrupted elected parliamentarian in the history of the St. Kitts and Nevis Parliament — first elected in 1993 — has issued a powerful condemnation of what he describes as a “disturbing and dangerous pattern of dysfunction, delay, and democratic decay” in the National Assembly of St. Kitts & Nevis.The veteran statesman’s scathing remarks followed the October 6th sitting of Parliament, which he said once again exposed the government’s “incompetence, indiscipline, and institutional disrespect.”According to Dr. Harris, the sitting — which began more than an hour late — was emblematic of a government that no longer respects procedure, the people’s time, or the sacred principles of parliamentary democracy.> “Parliament, as usual, got off to a late start. In fact, the last person to arrive was the Prime Minister himself — and he was listed on the Order Paper to present a bill. This has become the norm — a reflection of callousness, a disregard for rules, for regulations, and, most importantly, for the people,”declared Dr. Harris.—A “Guinness-Level Disgrace” — 27 Sittings Without MinutesWhat unfolded next, Dr. Harris said, was nothing short of a constitutional embarrassment. The Speaker of the National Assembly, he revealed, has failed to confirm a single set of minutes from any parliamentary sitting since 2022 — not one.That means over 27 sittings have occurred without the proper confirmation of minutes — a procedural requirement under Standing Order 13 of the Parliament’s rules.> “Since 2022, not one set of minutes has been confirmed. That is unprecedented in any Commonwealth Parliament following the Westminster model. It makes a mockery of our institution and erodes public trust,”Harris stated firmly.Even more alarming, the Speaker reportedly sought to approve all the outstanding minutes “en bloc” — a move Harris blasted as illegal, reckless, and deceitful.> “This is not how Parliament works. Each set of minutes must be reviewed, discussed, and confirmed individually. You cannot rubber-stamp three years of unconfirmed records in one sitting,”the veteran legislator emphasized.—Erosion of Accountability and TransparencyDr. Harris said the chronic failure to confirm parliamentary records has a direct impact on transparency and accountability, as it denies the public and opposition members the ability to verify the official record of debates, motions, and votes.He described the situation as part of a “wider pattern of democratic backsliding” under the current administration — a pattern marked by manipulation of procedures, suppression of dissent, and control of oversight institutions.> “Something is very wrong here,” Harris warned.“We are witnessing manipulations and unprecedented maneuverings in Parliament, mirrored by questionable actions at the Electoral Office and the Boundaries Commission. These are signs of a creeping erosion of democracy in our Federation.”—A Walkout of PrincipleIn protest against what he termed a “gross violation of parliamentary integrity”, Dr. Harris staged a principled walkout from the October 6th sitting, refusing to participate in proceedings that he said had “degenerated into farce.”His action was both symbolic and deliberate — a clear stand for the rule of law, procedural order, and respect for the institutions that safeguard democracy.> “I could not, in good conscience, sit and legitimize this travesty,” Harris explained.“When a Parliament refuses to follow its own rules, it ceases to be an institution of democracy and becomes an instrument of political convenience.”—“The Speaker Ought to Know Better”Dr. Harris reserved some of his harshest criticism for the Speaker, calling her conduct “inexcusable, partisan, and beneath the dignity of her office.”> “The Speaker ought to know better,” he declared.“You can’t hold the office and fail to discharge its responsibility. Parliament is not a private club for political favourites — it’s the people’s house. And what we are witnessing is a betrayal of that trust.”—A Call to Defend DemocracyDr. Harris concluded his remarks with a powerful appeal to all parliamentarians — regardless of party affiliation — to stand up for the integrity of the National Assembly and defend the democratic traditions of St. Kitts & Nevis.> “This is not about politics. This is about protecting democracy. Every citizen, every member, must take a stand before it’s too late.”The PLP leader’s words echo a growing public frustration over rising authoritarian tendencies, lack of accountability, and procedural chaos that have marred recent sittings of Parliament.Observers warn that if these issues persist, the very legitimacy of the legislative process — the heartbeat of democracy — may be at risk.—Times Caribbean Analysis:Dr. Harris’s intervention underscores an alarming democratic crisis festering beneath the surface of political pageantry in St. Kitts & Nevis. A Parliament that cannot confirm its own minutes for three years is not simply disorganized — it is institutionally paralyzed.In a small democracy where governance rests on transparency and trust, such dysfunction is more than procedural negligence — it is a constitutional warning sign.—Times Caribbean will continue to monitor this developing story — and the deepening crisis of parliamentary credibility in the Federation.