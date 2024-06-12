Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Off Island as St. Kitts and Nevis Grapples with 15th Murder

Saddlers Homicide Under Police Investigation

The Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew, and Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Geoffrey Hanley, are both off the island as St. Kitts and Nevis faces its 15th murder of the year. PM Drew is in Turkey with his wife while Deputy PM Hanley was the scene leaving the RLB Airport heading on a flight to New York. No official word on whether NYC is his final destination or what is the purpose of his travel. The Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Saddlers on June 11th, 2024, between 12 AM and 1 AM, resulting in the death of 32-year-old Kishawn Carty.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Mr. Carty lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was quickly transported to the Mary Charles Hospital via ambulance but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed the scene, collecting several items of evidential value. The public will be kept informed as the investigation progresses. Authorities urge anyone with information about this or any other criminal incident to contact the nearest police station or the Crime Stoppers’ Hotline at 707. Your cooperation is crucial for maintaining the safety and security of our community.