PM DREW AND WIFE’S TURKISH SOJOURN: AN ALL EXPENSES PAID TRIP OF CONFLICTING INTERESTS?

by Keen Observer

As I scrolled through the Prime Minister’s social media page, I couldn’t help but notice the presence of the owners of the proposed hotel at Potato Bay on St. Kitts. They seem to be inseparable from the PM and his wife, popping up in almost every photo. It’s hard not to wonder if this lavish all-expenses-paid trip to exotic Turkey is a thinly veiled attempt to promote the interests of these investors.

Did they pay for the PM’s trip? The government has been tight-lipped about the details of the trip, and it’s reasonable to question whether the costs were borne by the taxpayers or the investors themselves. The fact that the PM and his wife are accompanied by representatives from the hotel development project raises more questions than answers.

Is this trip a paid advertisement for the CBI program? The PM’s office has been touting the benefits of citizenship by investment (CBI) for years, and this trip could be seen as a way to promote the program to international investors. But is this a conflict of interest? Shouldn’t the PM’s primary concern be representing the interests of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, rather than shilling for developers and investors?

What’s missing from this trip is transparency. The CBI agents and service providers who do business in Turkey have been left in the dark about the details of the trip. Why wasn’t there any representation from the CBI unit? Who invited the investors? The lack of transparency is staggering.

As we scratch our heads trying to make sense of this trip, we can’t help but wonder if this is a case of “who you know” rather than “what you know”. The PM’s connection to the hotel developers seems to have opened doors that would otherwise be closed to ordinary citizens. It’s disheartening to think that access to power and influence can be bought with a luxurious vacation.

The people of St. Kitts and Nevis deserve better than this kind of opacity. They deserve a government that is transparent, accountable, and committed to serving their best interests. Until then, we’ll continue to question the motives behind this trip and demand more transparency from our leaders.

In conclusion, this trip raises more questions than answers. It’s up to us to hold our leaders accountable and demand transparency in their dealings. Let’s keep asking questions and seeking answers until we get them.