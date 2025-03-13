“BRING CHANTEL HOME!” – ANTIGUA PM GASTON BROWNE URGES NATION TO PRAY FOR MISSING GIRL AS POLICE INTENSIFY SEARCH

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA – A desperate search is underway in Antigua for young Chantel Crump, whose sudden disappearance has sent shockwaves across the nation. Prime Minister Gaston Browne has issued an emotional plea, calling for prayers and nationwide support to bring the child home safely.

“We pray for the safe return of this young girl, Chantel Crump,” PM Browne stated in a public message, confirming that law enforcement and the government are fully engaged in the urgent hunt for the missing child.

Authorities worked through the night following intelligence reports, leading to a police search in a particular community where Chantel was reportedly last seen buying a snack. Despite their tireless efforts, she remains missing, and the police are resuming their search with even greater intensity this morning.

A press conference is scheduled for today as officials ramp up their appeal for public assistance. The Prime Minister has urged every citizen and resident to come forward with any information that could help locate the missing girl, emphasizing that time is of the essence.

The entire nation is on edge, anxiously awaiting news and holding onto hope that Chantel will be found safe and reunited with her loved ones. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police immediately.

Pray for Chantel. Share her name. Help bring her home.