President Lai Ching-te Welcomes Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Terrence Drew and Wife Diani Jmesha Prince-Drew with Military Salute Ceremony in Taipei

Taipei, June 24 (Times Caribbean/SKN Times) – President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) welcomed Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Terrence Drew with a grand military salute ceremony in Taipei on Monday.

In his address in front of the Presidential Office, President Lai highlighted the significance of Drew’s frequent visits to Taiwan, emphasizing the Kittitian leader’s strong commitment to bilateral relations. “Drew’s visits demonstrate his high regard for our shared values and the importance of our partnership,” Lai stated.

This marks Prime Minister Drew’s second state visit to Taiwan since taking office in August 2022, following his initial visit in November 2022. Both leaders noted the deepening partnership between their countries, grounded in the shared values of democracy and human rights, since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1983.

President Lai expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Drew for his unwavering support for Taiwan on the international stage, stating, “Thank you for calling for justice and demonstrating staunch support for Taiwan. Together, we will work to advance the well-being of our peoples.”

Monday’s ceremony began with a 21-gun salute in honor of Prime Minister Drew, followed by the national anthems of both nations. The two leaders then inspected honor guards and military bands from the armed forces.

Prime Minister Drew and his delegation arrived in Taiwan on Saturday for a five-day visit, set to conclude on Wednesday. Aside from official meetings, Drew met with Saint Kitts and Nevis nationals living in Taiwan, many of whom are students on government scholarships.

Drew’s delegation includes his wife, Diani Jmesha Prince-Drew, along with senior cabinet members such as Foreign Minister Denzil Douglas, Nevis Premier Mark Brantley, Cabinet Secretary Marcus Natta, Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office Naeemah Hazelle, Special Envoy for Health Care Frank Laws, and Director General of St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service Bernice Matthew, among others.

This visit underscores the strong and enduring relationship between Taiwan and Saint Kitts and Nevis, with both nations committed to furthering cooperation across various domains.